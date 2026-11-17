Quebecor Inc. has proposed a $31-billion cash-and-stock takeover of Telus Corp., but analysts say the deal faces a challenging path to regulatory approval and Telus has raised serious concerns.

Quebecor Inc. has proposed a $31-billion cash-and-stock takeover of Telus Corp., a deal that would reshape Canada's telecommunications landscape. The proposal was revealed Monday by Quebecor, the Montreal-based company led by President and CEO Pierre Karl Péladeau.

Telus has not accepted the offer and says it is continuing to review the bid. The Vancouver-based telecom company said it sees serious concerns with the proposal, topped by questions about how it would pass regulatory scrutiny. Industry Minister Mélanie Joly said in a statement Monday that the transaction will be rigorously reviewed.

Also read Quebecor proposes $31 billion cash-and-stock takeover of Telus

Government Will Review Telus Takeover

She said that in the face of accelerating technological change, global instability and ongoing cost-of-living pressures, the Government of Canada will relentlessly prioritize the best interests of Canadians and Canadian sovereignty. A potential agreement would likely prompt reviews by the Competition Bureau, the CRTC and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, given the size and scope of the deal. Analysts are casting doubt that the proposed merger would clear all regulatory hurdles.

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RBC analyst Drew McReynolds said he believes there is a low probability of the companies joining forces under the current regulatory environment. He said achieving the required government approvals without material remedies appears to be a non-starter. Desjardins analyst Jerome Dubreuil said that although there is a compelling long-term strategic rationale for a potential merger, it would face a challenging road. The comments suggest that significant obstacles remain before any deal could be completed.

Quebecor CEO Pierre Karl Péladeau has defended the proposal, saying prices won't rise if the company purchases Telus. His comment, framed as why would we change a winning recipe, signals that Quebecor intends to position the deal as beneficial for consumers. One key question raised by the proposal is whether cellphone bills would go up or down if Telus is sold.

Quebecor Proposes Major Telecom Merger

The answer will depend heavily on the regulatory review process and the conditions that may be attached to any approval. The proposed takeover would mark a major consolidation in Canada's telecom sector, bringing together two of the country's largest players. The combined entity would have significant reach across wireless, internet and television services. The deal has drawn attention across the industry and among consumer advocates.

The regulatory bodies involved will examine how the merger would affect competition, pricing and service quality for Canadians. Companies in this story include Telus, which trades on the TSX under the symbol T, and Quebecor, which trades under QBR. B. Both companies will be closely watched as the review process unfolds.