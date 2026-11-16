Quebecor proposes $31 billion cash-and-stock takeover of Telus

Quebecor Inc. has proposed a $31-billion cash-and-stock combination with Telus Corp. that would create annual savings but faces significant regulatory hurdles. Telus shares rose while Quebecor shares fell as analysts questioned whether the deal can win approval.

Quebecor Inc. is proposing a strategic combination with Telus Corp. in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $31 billion, but competition and regulatory concerns could stand in the way of a potential transaction.

The Montreal-based company said Monday the proposed deal would combine complementary networks, spectrum and operating capabilities to strengthen investment capacity and competitive positioning, creating a more competitive company. Quebecor said it made a non-binding proposal to Telus on June 26 to serve as the basis for negotiations and then submitted what it called an enhanced proposal on Nov. 9. Under the offer, Telus shareholders would receive $6.35 in cash and 0.17 class B shares of Quebecor for each Telus share.

Also read Quebecor makes $31B offer to acquire Telus

Quebecor says the bid is worth $19.45 per share based on its closing share price on Friday. Telus shares closed at $12.14 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday, while Quebecor's class B shares closed at $77.06.

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Estimated Cost Savings And Investment Plans

Quebecor estimates the proposed takeover would create around $160 million in annual operating cost savings and $235 million in annual capital savings, on top of Telus' recently announced goal of achieving approximately $900 million in savings per year moving forward from the end of 2028. It said those efficiencies would lead to more investment capacity at the combined company, which would support new spending on network upgrades, integration with Canadian satellite networks and service enhancements.

It would also go toward the deployment of artificial intelligence, data centres and advanced connectivity infrastructure. Telus said its board of directors has formed a special committee of independent directors to review and evaluate the Quebecor proposal. Telus chair John Manley says the special committee is conducting a thorough review as well as exploring other strategic alternatives.

To date, this review has surfaced a number of significant risks associated with Quebecor's proposal, including the fact that more than four months after its initial proposal, Quebecor has yet to explain how what it is proposing could be approved under the current telecom regulatory framework, Manley said in a statement. That said, we are prepared to continue our engagement with Quebecor and its advisers, as well as government and applicable regulatory authorities, in respect of the concerns raised.

Regulatory Hurdles Facing The Proposed Deal

A potential deal would face significant hurdles, said Scotiabank analyst Maher Yaghi, pointing to likely reviews by the Competition Bureau, the CRTC and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada. He said additional federal reviews or approvals could also be required given the strategic nature of Canadian telecommunications infrastructure. Telus noted that even if such a deal received multiple regulatory approvals, it may be subject to certain conditions that materially affect the combined company.

It said a prolonged regulatory review process would inevitably impose significant demands on Telus' management and employees, create uncertainty for Telus, its customers, employees, shareholders, and other stakeholders, and constrain Telus' ability to pursue and execute its strategic plan. If a merger between Quebecor and Telus moved forward, it would be the largest takeover in Canada's telecommunications sector since Rogers Communications Inc. purchased Shaw in 2023. As part of that $26-billion takeover, Quebecor's Videotron subsidiary acquired Freedom Mobile from Shaw.

Rogers and Shaw agreed to sell Freedom to Videotron for $2.85 billion in an attempt to ease competition concerns raised by the original proposal. Both of those transactions came with a list of conditions meant to protect competition in the telecom sector. They included Rogers establishing a second headquarters in Calgary and adding 3,000 new jobs based in Western Canada that it must maintain for at least 10 years.

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Conditions From Rogers Shaw Acquisition

Rogers was also required to spend billions to expand 5G coverage and additional network services, as well as to connect rural, remote and Indigenous communities. Videotron was required to offer plans at least 20 per cent lower than its competitors and spend $150 million over two years to upgrade Freedom Mobile's network. It is also restricted from transferring any Freedom Mobile licences for a decade.

Quebecor said that it has fully performed the undertakings it made to Ottawa since that deal, while demonstrating its ability to combine growth, pro-consumer pricing and innovation. It noted that wireless prices fell 35.4 per cent in the three years following the acquisition of Freedom, according to Statistics Canada.

Providing Canadians with a stronger competitor, capable of investing more, while continuing to offer wider choice, including by maintaining the Telus brands, as well as healthy competition and real value, will remain at the core of the combined company's DNA, Quebecor said. Combining two of Canada's four largest wireless service providers would undo the competitive structure regulators set up when they required Freedom to be divested as part of the Rogers-Shaw approval, Scotiabank's Yaghi said in a note.

Remedies Required For Approval

Without meaningful remedies, the deal runs against the government policy intent behind the Freedom transaction, he said, adding that approval could be contingent on Quebecor offering significant concessions to the government to keep telecom prices low. Regulatory decisions will make or break the deal, not price. If Quebecor is not ready to let go of Freedom Mobile, we believe this deal has a low chance of going through.

Quebecor's share price fell about 14 per cent or $10.44 to $66.62 in morning trading. Telus' share price jumped about 12 per cent or $1.46 to $13.60.