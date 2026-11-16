Quebecor has proposed a $31 billion acquisition of Telus, an enhanced offer from a private June proposal that Telus says carries significant regulatory risks.

Quebecor has made a $31 billion takeover bid for Telus, an enhanced offer following a private proposal made in June. Telus confirmed on Monday that it received the offer from Quebecor on Nov. 9 and is conducting a thorough review.

The Montreal-based media giant said it decided to make the merger discussions public because of what is at stake. Telus said the proposal from last week represents an enhanced offer from a private offer Quebecor made in June. The company said its special committee is reviewing the proposal to determine the best course of action for Telus and its stakeholders.

Also read Quebecor proposes $31 billion cash-and-stock takeover of Telus

Telus Highlights Regulatory Risks In Quebecor Proposal

John Manley, Chair of the Telus board of directors, said the review has surfaced a number of significant risks associated with Quebecor's proposal. Manley noted that more than four months after its initial proposal, Quebecor has yet to explain how what it is proposing could be approved under the current telecom regulatory framework in Canada. He added that a regulatory review of such a transaction would be a long and costly process for shareholders.

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Telus said the risks revolve mainly around expected regulatory hurdles, which Quebecor's offer fails to outline in a clear strategy. Quebecor's proposal does not set out the regulatory strategy Quebecor would pursue, nor the remedies it would be prepared to accept to obtain those approvals, Telus said in its release.

Existing spectrum policy, the conditions on which recent wireless consolidation was approved, and amendments to the Competition Act give rise to significant concerns regarding the timing, conditions and overall uncertainty associated with obtaining the required regulatory approvals, the company added. Telus also says that while its special committee discusses Quebecor's proposal, it will also consider strategic alternatives to maximize value for its shareholders.

Quebecor Defends Public Disclosure Of Merger Bid

Quebecor said in its own press release Monday that the two companies decided to make the merger discussions public given what is at stake. Quebecor continues to favour constructive dialogue with the Telus Board of Directors and respects the review it is conducting, the company said.

However, Quebecor believes it is in the public interest to make its proposal known at this time, the company stated. The telecommunications sector is undergoing profound change, and the proposed combination has implications beyond the purely financial realm: it directly affects consumers, business customers, employees, communities and the shareholders of both companies, Quebecor said. Quebecor also acknowledged in its release that it plans to collaborate closely with regulatory and government bodies through the approval process.

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Quebecor Promises Collaboration With Regulatory Authorities

Quebecor believes that this combination will serve the public interest, the company said. It is aware that the transaction will be subject to approval by the relevant authorities, including the Competition Bureau, the CRTC and ISED for the transfer of spectrum licenses. Competition experts have been retained to assess the proposed combination and the issues that may be raised by public and regulatory authorities, including consideration of appropriate commitments, if necessary, Quebecor said.