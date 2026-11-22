Quebecor CEO Pierre Karl Peladeau argues that acquiring Telus protects Canadian telecom sovereignty against foreign rivals like SpaceX while maintaining efficient market competition.

Quebecor Inc. Chief Executive Officer Pierre Karl Peladeau is vigorously defending a $31 billion proposal to acquire Telus Corp., a move that would fundamentally reshape Canada's telecommunications landscape. Peladeau argues that the consolidation is essential for national sovereignty, citing the aggressive expansion of non-Canadian entities into the domestic market. The acquisition would potentially reduce the number of major wireless players in British Columbia to three, raising significant debate regarding market competition and consumer pricing strategies.

Strategic Defense of Market Position

Peladeau asserts that Quebecor has consistently delivered efficient service to the Canadian market through its ownership of Freedom Mobile. He pointed to the company's growing earnings and increasing free cash flow as evidence that his current strategy is successful and should not be altered. The CEO emphasized that telecommunications assets are strategic for the country and that Canadian firms must remain on equal footing with international competitors.

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He noted that consumer prices for cellular services have generally declined in recent years, although they experienced a slight increase in 2025. Despite these fluctuations, Peladeau maintains that Canada still possesses some of the highest wireless prices among developed nations. He believes that the proposed merger will allow Quebecor to continue driving efficiency while expanding its network capabilities across the country.

Sovereignty and Foreign Competition Risks

A central pillar of Quebecor's defense is the threat posed by foreign technology giants, specifically referencing Elon Musk's satellite internet provider. Peladeau compared the business model of SpaceX to that of Netflix, arguing that unregulated global platforms can disrupt and destroy Canadian industries without holding a licence from the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission. He contends that allowing such entities to dominate without a strong domestic counterpart undermines national control over critical infrastructure.

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The proposed deal would make Quebecor, currently Canada's fourth-largest telecom operator, larger than competitors Rogers Communications or Bell Canada by market capitalization. With a market cap of $14.77 billion, Quebecor would combine forces with Telus's $21.72 billion valuation to create an industry giant. This consolidation is framed by Peladeau not just as a business expansion, but as a necessary defense against external economic pressures.

Regulatory Scrutiny and Opposition Views

Telus has established a special committee to evaluate the offer, with board chair John Manley identifying significant risks in the proposal. Manley stated that the committee is actively engaging with Quebecor, the federal government, and regulatory authorities to address these concerns. The Canadian government has explicitly signaled that more competition, lower prices, and improved service will be key criteria in approving any transaction in the sector.

Prime Minister Mark Carney declined to comment directly on the specific bid but acknowledged that market structure is critical. He suggested that an oligopoly situation can sometimes lead to increased competition under certain circumstances, though he provided no further elaboration. Critics of the merger argue that reducing the market to three major players will inevitably lead to higher costs for consumers and potential layoffs within the industry.

Next Steps and Regulatory Pathways

Quebecor acknowledged that the deal requires approval from the Competition Bureau, the CRTC, and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada. The company submitted a non-binding proposal to Telus in June and has since presented an enhanced offer for review. The outcome of this process will determine whether the merger proceeds or if the government intervenes to protect the four-player market structure approved during the Rogers-Shaw acquisition.

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Peladeau expressed confidence that the competitive landscape will remain robust even with fewer major players, pointing to ongoing competition from entities like Starlink. He believes that the efficiency gains and strategic positioning of a combined Quebecor-Telus entity will ultimately benefit Canadian consumers. The regulatory review process is expected to be extensive, given the high stakes involved in the nation's telecommunications infrastructure.