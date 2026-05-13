Quebec Year End Death Toll Surpasses 2025 Tally; Premier Condemns Femicide, Public Dismayed

Montreal and other Canadian provinces experience an increase in femicide cases due to pandemic lockdowns and opportunity created from cost of living increase. Fatal assaults on women in relationships with violence history led to trend across Canada. The government introduced a bill to enhance police sharing of information to help women protect themselves while shelters remained unaffordable and inadequate in capacity.

On New Year's Day, 31-year-old Tadjan’ah Desir was pushed over the railing of a third-floor balcony in Montreal. She died in hospital from her injuries four days later.

In late March, 18-year-old Katerine Alejandra Mejia Salinas was pronounced dead at an apartment in Montreal. A spate of presumed femicides in Quebec this year has horrified the public, with news outlets adding each new death to a grim tally. The killings have taken place across the province, from Montreal to Quebec City to the northern region of Nunavik. The victims were of all ages and backgrounds.

The deaths are shining a spotlight on the prevalence of intimate partner violence and femicide – a term for the gender-motivated killing of women and girls – in the province. In response, the Quebec government is tabling new legislation to protect those at risk, even as advocates decry a lack of resources for women in need





globeandmail / 🏆 5. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Quebec Femicides Intimate Partner Violence Femicide Awareness Shelter Capacity Cost Of Living

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dance studio wins big at Toronto competitionStudio Dance Arts now looks ahead to its upcoming Year-End Recital

Read more »

Wiikwemkoong man pleads guilty to stabbing death of 20-year-oldBradley Peltier, now 32, pleaded guilty May 11 to manslaughter in the Feb. 2, 2024 death of Eli Jackson, after the two had an altercation at a residence on Cabot Street

Read more »

Gold will navigate near-term headwinds to reach $5,000/oz by year-endThe Kitco News Team brings you the latest news, videos, analysis and opinions regarding Precious Metals, Crypto, Mining, World Markets and Global Economy.

Read more »

Québec Solidaire calls for fast-track immigration program to be reinstated before end of spring sessionPremier Christine Fréchette says she will bring back the fast-track immigration program known as the PEQ but Québec Solidaire is calling for it to be done before the end of the spring session.

Read more »