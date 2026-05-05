Quebec to Seek Early Renewal of Notwithstanding Clause for Language Law

Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette is set to introduce legislation to renew the notwithstanding clause on Bill 96, the province's language law, a year before it expires. This move comes amid debate over the use of the clause and concerns from the federal Justice Minister.

Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette is preparing to initiate the province's legislative session with a bill designed to proactively renew the notwithstanding clause associated with Bill 96 , the Coalition Avenir Québec's comprehensive language law .

This move, anticipated to be formally introduced by Minister of the French Language Jean-François Roberge on Wednesday, signals a firm commitment to safeguarding the legislation's core provisions. The notwithstanding clause, a component of Canada's Constitution, empowers provincial governments to temporarily override certain sections of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. This power, however, is limited to a maximum duration of five years, after which it necessitates renewal by the legislative body.

Quebec has historically been the most frequent user of this clause, employing it to protect its unique linguistic and cultural policies. Bill 96, enacted in 2022, initially included the application of the notwithstanding clause for a five-year period, setting an expiration date for 2027. Premier Fréchette's decision to pursue renewal a year ahead of schedule underscores the government's determination to maintain the law's effectiveness and prevent any legal challenges that could undermine its objectives.

The early renewal is seen as a strategic maneuver to solidify the law's position before the upcoming provincial election in October. The political landscape surrounding Bill 96 is complex and reveals surprising alignments. Notably, Quebec Liberal Leader Charles Milliard recently expressed support for renewing the notwithstanding clause, a position that initially caused consternation within his own party, particularly among representatives from constituencies with significant English-speaking populations.

While Milliard acknowledged the need for potential modifications to Bill 96 – specifically aiming to mitigate the impact on businesses and extend the timeframe for immigrants to achieve proficiency in French – he affirmed his overall desire to preserve the legislation. This stance represents a departure from traditional Liberal opposition to the use of the notwithstanding clause and highlights the evolving dynamics of Quebec's language debate.

The willingness of the Liberal leader to support the clause, even with proposed adjustments, suggests a broader recognition of the importance of protecting French as the province's official language. This shift in position also reflects the political realities of Quebec, where linguistic issues often take precedence over traditional partisan divides.

The debate surrounding Bill 96 and the notwithstanding clause has also attracted attention at the federal level, with Canada's Justice Minister Sean Fraser voicing 'significant concerns' regarding the increasing use of the clause by provinces to override Charter rights. Fraser's concerns echo those of legal experts who fear the erosion of the Charter's protections through the overuse of the notwithstanding clause.

University of Ottawa law professor Errol Mendes has warned of a 'slow death of the Charter' due to the frequent invocation of this constitutional provision. Mendes argues that the federal government should take proactive steps to address the issue, emphasizing that timely intervention is crucial. The debate extends beyond Bill 96, as Minister Roberge is also preparing to introduce another bill aimed at expanding the application of Bill 101, Quebec's landmark language law, to encompass adult and vocational education.

This further demonstrates the government's commitment to strengthening the French language's presence across all levels of the education system. Premier Fréchette faces a compressed timeline to advance her legislative agenda, with only five weeks remaining before the summer break and the looming provincial election. The successful passage of these bills will be a key test of her government's ability to navigate the complex political landscape and deliver on its promises to protect and promote the French language in Quebec.

The implications of these legislative actions will be far-reaching, shaping the future of language rights and cultural identity in the province for years to come. The use of the notwithstanding clause continues to be a contentious issue, raising fundamental questions about the balance of power between the federal government and the provinces, and the protection of individual rights within a diverse and bilingual Canada





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Quebec Bill 96 Notwithstanding Clause Charter Of Rights And Freedoms Language Law Christine Fréchette Jean-François Roberge Charles Milliard Sean Fraser Bill 101 Canadian Politics Provincial Legislation French Language Language Rights

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