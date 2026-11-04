Quebec Premier Plans Diplomatic Offensive in U.S. After Democrats Win Midterms

Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon announces a diplomatic offensive toward the U.S. after Democrats gained control of Congress, saying the election result opens new room to ease the trade war.

Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon says his government will launch a diplomatic offensive south of the border following the U.S. midterm elections that saw the Democrats gain control of both houses of Congress.

St-Pierre Plamondon believes Canada and Quebec will have an easier time finding allies to ease tensions after a result that is widely viewed as a rejection of U.S. President Donald Trump's policies. Trump's Republicans lost the House and Senate in the midterm elections. The premier announced the plan at a press conference, telling reporters in Quebec City that the political situation has changed.

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I think we're in a better position to possibly find a solution because Americans have spoken, the situation has changed, he said. So what we're going to do is prepare a diplomatic offensive of discussion with the Americans to see if there isn't a solution. Democrats flipped long-held Republican Senate seats in Texas, Kansas and South Carolina, while holding on to battleground seats in Georgia and Michigan.

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Quebec Seeks Allies In Democratic Congress

The trade war with Canada became a ballot box issue in close contests in Maine and Michigan, where Democrats defeated their Republican rivals. The results have shifted the political landscape in Washington, creating new opportunities for engagement, according to the premier. With Democrats now controlling Congress, Quebec hopes to find more sympathetic ears in Washington. The premier believes the election outcome signals a rejection of protectionist policies and opens the door for renewed dialogue.

Quebec is one of the provinces most affected by U.S. tariffs, which target softwood lumber, aluminum and various manufactured goods. These tariffs have hurt key industries and workers across the province. The trade war has been a major concern for Quebec's economy, particularly for the forestry and aluminum sectors. The province exports billions of dollars worth of goods to the U.S. each year.

St-Pierre Plamondon said he did not plan for Quebec to carry out trade negotiations directly with the Americans, at least for now. I think that before positioning ourselves on that, we'll open up the channels of discussion, he said. In response to the tariffs, the premier says his government will actively reach out to U.S. officials and business leaders. The diplomatic offensive aims to build alliances and make the case for free trade.

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Quebec Plans Diplomatic Offensive With States

Moving forward, St-Pierre Plamondon says his government will work to strengthen ties with U.S. states and lawmakers. The goal is to mitigate the impact of tariffs and promote mutually beneficial trade. The diplomatic offensive is expected to begin in the coming weeks, with meetings and outreach efforts planned. The premier says he is optimistic about the chances of success.

The premier's announcement comes as Ottawa maintains its own approach. Federal Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the U.S. midterm results will not change Ottawa's plans to diversify trade. This suggests a coordinated but distinct strategy between Quebec and the federal government. The Quebec premier was also asked when he would meet with Prime Minister Mark Carney, after recent tension between the two leaders.

Premier Demands Meeting Location In Quebec

St-Pierre Plamondon did not attend the Canada-European Union Summit in Montreal last week after Ottawa refused to grant him official speaking rights. The premier has accepted an invitation to meet with Carney, but doubled down on Wednesday on insisting that the meeting take place in Quebec City. We'll take the first date in Quebec, the premier said.

St-Pierre Plamondon acknowledged that he might end up speaking with Carney at the upcoming Francophonie summit in Cambodia later this month, which they are both attending. Carney and St-Pierre Plamondon have not formally met in person since the Oct. 5 provincial election, but they have spoken on the phone. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2026.