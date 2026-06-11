Quebec to Implement Landmark Ban on Energy Drinks for Youth Under 16

Quebec is set to become the first North American jurisdiction to ban the sale of caffeinated energy drinks to minors under 16 via the Zachary Miron Act.

Quebec is on the verge of making history by becoming the first jurisdiction in North America to impose strict age-based restrictions on the sale of caffeinated energy drinks .

The proposed legislation, known as Bill 9 or the Zachary Miron Act, is expected to pass this Thursday. This move comes as a direct response to growing public health concerns and a tragic incident involving a fifteen-year-old boy named Zachary Miron, who passed away in 2024 after consuming a Red Bull energy drink while taking medication for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

The government of the Coalition Avenir Quebec is pushing for the rapid adoption of this bill before the current parliamentary session concludes, signaling a strong commitment to protecting the health of the province's youth from the potential dangers of high-caffeine beverages. The path to passing the bill has not been without contention. To ensure the legislation is fast-tracked, the government required unanimous consent from the National Assembly.

Several Independent Members of the National Assembly initially expressed hesitation, questioning whether the age limit of sixteen was appropriate or if it was being decided too emotionally. For instance, Pierre Dufour and Sona Lakhoyan Olivier originally suggested that the ban should only apply to children under fourteen. Some legislators criticized the National Institute of Public Health for spending too much time discussing marketing strategies during committee hearings rather than focusing strictly on the clinical health risks.

However, after consultations with medical experts, specifically cardiologist Dr. Paul Poirier, most of these holdouts have agreed to support the accelerated process. While some members, like Youri Chassin, may still vote against the final bill, they have stepped aside to allow the legislative process to move forward. Health Minister Sonia Belanger has defended the measure as a prudent and reasonable step toward safeguarding children from substances that can have severe cardiac and neurological effects when consumed by developing bodies.

The scope of the Zachary Miron Act is comprehensive, aiming to close all potential loopholes that could allow minors to access these drinks. Once enacted, it will be illegal to sell or provide an energy drink to anyone under the age of sixteen.

Furthermore, the law prohibits adults from acting as proxies by purchasing energy drinks on behalf of minors. To ensure compliance, retailers will be required to verify the age of customers using government-issued photo identification. The legislation also targets accessibility by banning the sale of these beverages through vending machines and online platforms, where age verification is often lacking. The government is empowering inspectors to conduct random compliance checks to ensure that businesses are adhering to the new rules.

To deter violations, the law introduces a tiered system of financial penalties. Minors under sixteen who are found in violation of the law could face a fine of 100 dollars. Adults caught buying drinks for minors or selling them to youth face fines ranging from 500 to 1,500 dollars. The most severe penalties are reserved for businesses, which could be fined up to 62,500 dollars for non-compliance.

In the event of repeat offenses, these penalties could be doubled. Beyond the immediate ban, the government has agreed to a key amendment requiring a follow-up report to be published on its official website two years after the law takes effect. This report will evaluate the impact of the ban and determine if further adjustments are necessary.

As Quebec leads the way, other regions, including New Brunswick, are reportedly paying close attention to the developments, suggesting that this could be the start of a wider trend across the continent to regulate stimulant-heavy drinks for children





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