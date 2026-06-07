Quebec Set to Ban Energy Drink Sales to Minors Under 16

Quebec is poised to become the first province in Canada to ban the sale of energy drinks to anyone under 16, with legislation expected to pass this week. The bill aims to reduce health risks among adolescents and includes fines for non-compliant retailers.

Quebec is set to become the first Canadian province to ban the sale of energy drinks to individuals under 16 years old, with the legislation expected to pass this week.

The proposed law, known as Bill 42, aims to address growing concerns about the health risks associated with high-caffeine and high-sugar beverages among young people. If enacted, it would prohibit the sale of energy drinks to minors, require warning labels on products, and impose fines on retailers who violate the ban. The Quebec National Assembly is scheduled to vote on the bill in the coming days, with widespread support from health advocacy groups and parents.

The bill was introduced by Minister of Health Christian Dubé, who cited research linking energy drink consumption to increased rates of anxiety, sleep disturbances, and cardiovascular issues in adolescents. According to a 2023 study from the Canadian Paediatric Society, nearly one-third of teenagers in Quebec consume energy drinks regularly, often mixing them with alcohol or using them to boost academic performance.

The legislation has sparked debate among industry representatives, who argue that the ban is overly restrictive and that education campaigns would be more effective. However, proponents counter that voluntary measures have failed to curb consumption, pointing to a 40% rise in energy drink sales among 12-to-17-year-olds over the past five years. The proposed law also includes provisions for public awareness campaigns and stricter advertising regulations.

Retailers found selling energy drinks to minors could face fines starting at CAD 1,000 for a first offence and up to CAD 5,000 for subsequent violations. The ban would apply to any beverage containing at least 150 milligrams of caffeine per liter, excluding coffee, tea, and soft drinks that naturally contain caffeine. If passed, Quebec will join several European countries including Lithuania and Latvia, which have already implemented similar age restrictions.

The move is expected to influence other provinces, with Ontario and British Columbia reportedly monitoring the Quebec situation closely





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Energy Drink Ban Quebec Legislation Under-16 Minors Health Risks

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