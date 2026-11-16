Quebec duo Angine de Poitrine received four 2027 Grammy nominations, while Serban Ghenea leads Canadian contenders with five. The 69th Grammy Awards will be held Feb. 7 in Los Angeles.

Quebec alien math-rock duo Angine de Poitrine has landed four nominations for the 2027 Grammy Awards. The masked musicians, who go by Klek and Khn de Poitrine, are up for best new artist, best alternative music performance, best rock performance and best rock album.

The duo reacted to the news in a social media post on Monday. Klekenkene are very honoured by the four nominations at the Grammy Awards! Tank yo! they wrote, alongside a photo of themselves standing in a field with an artisanal fish floating above them. The nod extends what one music commentator described as the duo's invasion of earth.

Also read Raye and Rosalia Lead 2027 Grammy Nominations With 15 Nods Each

Eric Alper Discusses Gramyny Nominations

Music commentator Eric Alper weighed in on the nominations and the popularity of the Quebec rock duo. The nomination follows the duo's appearance at the ADISQ gala in Montreal on Sunday, November 8, 2026, where they posed with their awards. The Canadian Press photo by Graham Hughes captured that moment. Romanian-Canadian audio engineer and mixer Serban Ghenea is up for five Grammys.

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His nominations include album of the year for his work on both Taylor Swift's Life of a Showgirl and Bruno Mars' The Romantic. Among other Canadians in the Grammy race is Sarah McLachlan, who earned a best traditional pop vocal album nod for Better Broken. Michael J. Fox is competing for best audio book for Future Boy.

Drake also received a nomination for best Latin song for Ahi, his collaboration with Colombian pop star Karol G. But the five-time Grammy winner reportedly did not submit his trilogy of 2026 albums, Iceman, Maid of Honour and Habibti, for consideration at this year's ceremony. The Toronto rapper has criticized the Grammys and refused to submit his work in the past.

Tobias Jesso Jr Gets Song Year Nod

He alludes to his feud with the institution in the Iceman track Make Them Know, rapping: This album, I'm never submittin' it / 'Cause I know that they'll never consider it / This might be the one year I won / 'Cause I know how they like to position it. Meanwhile, Vancouver's Tobias Jesso Jr. is up for song of the year as a co-writer on Olivia Dean's Man I Need.

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Montreal's Yannick Nezet-Seguin scored nods for best opera recording and best classical composition. Ottawa-born producer Cirkut will compete for best dance recording for his work on Madonna's Danceteria. The 69th Grammy Awards will take place Feb. 7 in Los Angeles. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2026. By Alex Nino Gheciu