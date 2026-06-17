Quebec RCMP Officer Arrested for Alleged Online Threats Against Donald Trump

A Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer from Quebec was arrested for allegedly posting a threatening video about U.S. President Donald Trump on Snapchat while on G7 security duty in 2025. The RCMP's Special Investigations Unit led the probe, resulting in the officer's immediate suspension and criminal charges.

A Quebec -based officer with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police has been arrested on allegations that he made online threats against U.S. President Donald Trump . According to an official statement from the RCMP Federal Policing Eastern Region, the incident involves Evenson Dumerlus , a 34-year-old officer from St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec .

The alleged threat was delivered via a video posted by Dumerlus on his personal Snapchat account, in which he directed threatening language toward the former U.S. president. The timing of the alleged post is particularly significant: it reportedly occurred while Dumerlus was deployed as part of RCMP security operations for the G7 summit in June 2025. This detail raises serious institutional concerns, as the officer was in a position of trust during a high-profile international event.

The investigation was initiated after another RCMP officer came forward to report the existence of the Snapchat video. Following this report, the case was transferred to the RCMP's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) for handling. A review of the digital evidence by SIU investigators led to swift action. Dumerlus was arrested and immediately relieved from all duties related to the G7 security operation, with this suspension occurring on the very same day that the threatening video was identified.

This rapid internal response underscores the RCMP's stated zero-tolerance policy for conduct that could be construed as threatening or violent. Dumerlus now faces a criminal charge of uttering threats. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 30 at the courthouse in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec. The RCMP's public statement emphasized that the force "takes seriously any threats that can affect one's sense of security" and explicitly declared that "violent statements will not be tolerated.

" This case highlights the legal and professional boundaries for law enforcement personnel, especially when engaging in personal social media use. It also spotlights the mechanisms for internal reporting and investigation within a federal police service when an officer is suspected of criminal conduct. The incident is likely to prompt discussions about vetting, social media monitoring for personnel in sensitive roles, and the jurisdictional cooperation between Canadian and American authorities in matters involving threats against a foreign head of state.





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RCMP Threats Donald Trump Snapchat G7 Summit Quebec Evenson Dumerlus Special Investigations Unit

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