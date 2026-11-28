Over 100 demonstrators gathered in Montreal to support National Assembly members defying a Superior Court order to swear allegiance to King Charles III following a controversial ruling by Judge Ian Demers.

More than 100 demonstrators assembled on a Saturday afternoon in front of the Quebec Court of Appeal in Montreal to voice strong opposition to a recent judicial decision regarding the legislative oath. The crowd gathered in support of members of the National Assembly who refuse to take an oath of allegiance to King Charles III, arguing that such a requirement undermines Quebec's sovereignty. This protest marks a significant escalation in the legal and political dispute over the nature of allegiance for elected officials in the province. The rally occurred immediately after Superior Court Judge Ian Demers suspended the provincial law that made the monarch oath optional earlier in the week.

Legal Timeline and Judicial Appeals

Superior Court Judge Ian Demers issued the initial ruling that suspended the law permitting an oath solely to the people of Quebec earlier this week. The Quebec government, led by the PQ administration, immediately filed an appeal against this decision to the provincial appellate court. Appellate Court Judge Lori Renée Weitzman heard the arguments presented by the provincial government on Friday regarding the suspension of the oath requirement. She is scheduled to announce her final decision on Monday, which is the day before the Canadian Parliament is set to reconvene. The outcome of this hearing will determine whether the appeal is granted and if the law allowing the alternative oath remains in effect until a final ruling is issued.

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Constitutional Conflict and Legislative Impact

Judge Ian Demers previously ruled that the 1867 Constitution strictly requires a member of the National Assembly to swear an oath to the king to hold office legally. In contrast, all 127 members of the National Assembly opted last month to take the oath of allegiance solely to the people of Quebec, as the provincial law currently permits. Many observers believe that elected officials may be unable to take their seats unless they comply with the requirement to swear allegiance to the British monarch. Judge Demers noted in his decision that without a stay of the ruling, all laws passed by the National Assembly would become unconstitutional and require reenactment. He argued that the resulting parliamentary paralysis would cause irreparable harm to the public interest.

Social and Political Opposition to the Oath

Marie-Anne Alepin, president of the Société Saint-Jean-Baptiste de Montréal, addressed the crowd by stating that the oath is solemn and sacred, and that allegiance pledged to the people takes precedence. Daniel Turp, representing the Coalition for the Abolition of the Monarchy in Quebec and the Institute for Research on the Self-Determination of Peoples and National Independence, urged members of the National Assembly to remain faithful to their current oath. He told the assembly that they must not allow anyone to dictate the obligation to take an oath to Charles III and suggested they defy the courts if necessary. The protest featured widespread indignation over the legal reversal, with demonstrators viewing the monarch oath as an outdated imposition.

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Demonstrator Perspectives and Group Dynamics

Protester Klara Oberson expressed that it was appalling that in 2026, representatives would be forced to swear allegiance to the sovereign of a foreign country, arguing that Quebecers favor an oath to the people. Michel Bénard, a high school teacher wearing a pig mask referencing Pierre Falardeau's documentary, argued that the demand for submission was stirred by a small-time lawyer from Ottawa. He emphasized the importance of defending the Quebec heritage of their ancestors against external legal pressures. Additionally, a dozen members of the ultra-nationalist and Catholic splinter group, Nouvelle Alliance, were present at the demonstration, though they were kept at a distance by police for security reasons.

Next Steps and Institutional Responses

The Province of Quebec argues in its motion that there would be no legislative paralysis even if laws needed to be reenacted, asserting that parliamentary proceedings would remain robust. The government maintains that the National Assembly members are ready to tackle the real concerns of Quebecers without yielding to the monarch oath requirement. The situation remains critical as the announcement from Judge Lori Renée Weitzman approaches, with significant implications for the legitimacy of current legislation. All parties involved are awaiting the appellate court's decision to determine the legal standing of the oath and the subsequent actions of the National Assembly members.