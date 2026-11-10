Quebec to help choose next leader of Organisation internationale de la Francophonie at Phnom Penh summit

The new head of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie will be announced Nov. 16 at the 20th Francophonie Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, with Quebec set to weigh in on a race featuring four candidates.

The next secretary-general of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie will be announced on Nov. 16, at the end of the 20th Francophonie Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Four candidates vie for OIF leader role

Quebec's newly elected Parti Québécois government will soon get a chance to help choose that leader. Four candidates are vying for the post: Rwandan Louise Mushikiwabo, who is seeking a third term; Congolese Juliana Amato Lumumba; former Romanian Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos; and Mauritanian Coumba Bâ. Three of the candidates are African women and one is a European man.

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Canada was a founding member of the organization in 1970, while Quebec became a full member in 1971 and New Brunswick in 1977. Ontario and Nova Scotia hold observer status, and Manitoba is also interested in becoming a member. Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon has said he places particular importance on international relations and is set to attend the summit. His office told The Canadian Press that Quebec has not yet decided who to support in the race.

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Quebec hopes the person elected will bring strong influence and unity to the Francophonie and be receptive to Quebec's priorities and interests, said Camille Jobin, a spokesperson for the Ministry of International Relations. The organization of 90 members aims to promote the French language, diversity, education, peace, as well as democracy and human rights. The secretary-general represents the world's most important francophone players and has an annual budget of approximately $116 million.

Geopolitical tensions shape Francophonie election

Canada contributed $43 million to the organization in 2025-26, making it the second-largest contributor after France. This year's race is taking place against a backdrop of geopolitical and military tensions between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Under Mushikiwabo's leadership, three new offices were opened in Beirut, Tunis, and Quebec City. The organization accepted seven new members, while three others, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, withdrew.

The organization was founded in 1970, driven in particular by Senegalese President Léopold Sédar Senghor and Cambodian Prince Norodom Sihanouk. Since the position was created in 1997, all secretaries-general have been African, with the exception of Michaëlle Jean of Canada. Mushikiwabo, the current secretary-general, spoke at the launch of a report on the French language in the world during a news conference in Quebec City on Monday, March 16, 2026.

The summit will decide the next leader of the international organization of French-speaking nations.