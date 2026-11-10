Quebec Premier Rules Out Subsidies for CF Montreal but Keeps Shareholder Option

Quebec's premier rejects subsidies for CF Montreal but does not rule out a provincial shareholder stake as owner Joey Saputo seeks a buyer.

Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon is not ruling out the possibility of the province becoming a shareholder in CF Montreal, but his government will not offer subsidies to keep the soccer club in Montreal. The position was stated during a news briefing in Quebec City on Tuesday afternoon, November 10, 2026, after the premier was asked about the club's future during a news scrum.

The premier's remarks came one day after CF Montreal owner Joey Saputo announced his intention to begin the process of selling the team. The report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Nov. 10, 2026, and it outlines the clear split between a possible ownership stake and direct public money.

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Why Quebec Refuses Direct Subsidies for CF Montreal

Quebec's government has categorically refused to offer subsidies to keep CF Montreal in the city. Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon said his government had decided to put an end to what he described as the open bar of subsidies.

The premier said his government is committed to reviewing whatever is presented to it, but that there will be no subsidy payments for money the province would never see. He argued that a responsible government cannot close the door before reviewing the projects in question, which is the basis for keeping the file open.

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Premier's Stance on a Possible Shareholder Role

Paul St-Pierre Plamondon has not ruled out the province becoming a shareholder in CF Montreal. His comments draw a distinction between a direct subsidy, which he rejected, and a possible ownership stake, which he did not exclude.

As of Nov. 10, 2026, the premier said no project had been submitted to the Quebec government regarding the soccer club. The government's stated approach is to assess any formal proposal once it arrives, rather than committing funds in advance. The source does not detail the terms or structure of any shareholder arrangement.

Joey Saputo Seeks a Local Buyer for the Club

Owner Joey Saputo has announced his intention to begin the process of selling CF Montreal, and he hopes the team will remain in the city. He said he will seek to find a local buyer for the club.

Saputo has also made clear that if no one steps forward, he will have no choice but to explore different options. Until a buyer is found, he remains the owner of the Bleu-blanc-noir, and the club's management remains unchanged.

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For supporters, the immediate result is that ownership and management stay the same while the sale process is pending. For the public purse, the premier's position means that no subsidy has been committed, and any future provincial role would depend on a project that has not yet been submitted to the government.