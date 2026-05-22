Quebec Premier Named Formula One Driver Gilles Villeneuve a Historic Figure

After Gilles Villeneuve passed away in a Formula One race in 1982, Premier Christine Frechette named him a historic figure of Quebec. She made the announcement during the Canadian Grand Prix weekend, showcasing his significance and contributions to Quebec history and culture.

Quebec Premier Christine Frechette has named the late Formula One driver Gilles Villeneuve a historic figure of Quebec, following the announcement at the Canadian Grand Prix weekend in Montreal .

Frechette made the proclamation near the F1 track named after Villeneuve, whose family was present. Villeneuve became a local sensation after he beat several F1 drivers during a race in Trois-Rivières, Que. , in 1976, and went on to win his first Grand Prix driving a Ferrari in Montreal a year later. He tragically passed away at the age of 34 after a collision in a race to qualify for the Belgian Grand Prix in 1982.

To be named a historic figure by the Quebec government, one must have made significant contributions to Quebec history and be part of the Québécois collective memory. A biopic based on Villeneuve's life is set to be released in cinemas in November. Events for the Canadian Grand Prix run until Sunday at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. This report was first published by The Canadian Press on May 22, 2026





sudburydotcom / 🏆 6. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Formel 1 Canadian Grand Prix Gilles Villeneuve Montreal Biopic

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Progress, but work 'not yet complete' to reform Quebec youth protection system: ministerFewer than half of the recommendations from a landmark public inquiry into Quebec's youth protection services have been fully or largely implemented, says a five-year progress report released Tuesday.

Read more »

Wakeham to Meet with Quebec Premier on MOU ReviewPremier Tony Wakeham plans to meet with Quebec Premier Christine Frchette in the coming days, as both province...

Read more »

All your FPL stats and Premier League team news in one placeEvery key bit of Premier League team news and the most important Fantasy Premier League statistics - all in one place.

Read more »

Former F1 driver Gilles Villeneuve named historic figure in QuebecMONTRÉAL — Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette has named the late Formula One driver Gilles Villeneuve a historic figure of Quebec.

Read more »