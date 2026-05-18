Quebec Premier Frechette Delivers a Message to French Leaders on Economic Co-operation and Critical Minerals

Quebec Premier Christine Frechette visited France this week and met with French President Emmanuel Macron and French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu. The discussions focused on co-operation between Quebec and France, with a particular emphasis on critical and strategic minerals. Frechette emphasized Quebec's role as a trusted partner for France and Europe in the sector, highlighting its major strengths in critical minerals and its access to key resources within its territory.
PARIS — Quebec Premier Christine Frechette met with French President Emmanuel Macron and French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu during her visit to France this week.
The discussions focused on deepening economic co-operation between Quebec and France, with a particular emphasis on critical and strategic minerals. Frechette highlighted Quebec's role as a trusted partner for France and Europe in the sector, emphasizing its major strengths in critical minerals and its access to key resources within its territory
Resource Security Quebec France Critical Minerals Co-Operation Elysée Palace Matignon Rondelle Strategic Minerals Needs Of Defense International Relations
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
A restaurant in a village of 1,500 is getting major recognition in Quebec — and CanadaThis month, the quiet but powerful reputation of Auberge Saint-Mathieu was echoed by some of the industry's biggest distinctions, including the Michelin guide.
Read more »
Saskatoon firefighters called to morning blaze off Quebec AvenueSaskatoon crews were called to a fire at a commercial building just off Quebec Avenue early Sunday morning.
Read more »
Journée des Patriotes march in Montreal calls for recognition of women in Quebec’s historic movementThe Société Saint-Jean-Baptiste de Montréal is holding a march through the city Monday to mark Journée nationale des Patriotes.
Read more »
Quebec Premier Fréchette, French President Macron discuss opportunities in ParisPARIS — Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette met with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace in Paris on Monday as part of a mission focused on economic co-operation with France.
Read more »