Quebec Premier Frechette Delivers a Message to French Leaders on Economic Co-operation and Critical Minerals

Quebec Premier Christine Frechette visited France this week and met with French President Emmanuel Macron and French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu. The discussions focused on co-operation between Quebec and France, with a particular emphasis on critical and strategic minerals. Frechette emphasized Quebec's role as a trusted partner for France and Europe in the sector, highlighting its major strengths in critical minerals and its access to key resources within its territory.

PARIS — Quebec Premier Christine Frechette met with French President Emmanuel Macron and French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu during her visit to France this week.

The discussions focused on deepening economic co-operation between Quebec and France, with a particular emphasis on critical and strategic minerals. Frechette highlighted Quebec's role as a trusted partner for France and Europe in the sector, emphasizing its major strengths in critical minerals and its access to key resources within its territory





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Resource Security Quebec France Critical Minerals Co-Operation Elysée Palace Matignon Rondelle Strategic Minerals Needs Of Defense International Relations

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