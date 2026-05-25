Quebec Premier Frechette Announces Measures to Address Cost-of-Living Concerns

Quebec Premier Christine Frechette announced on Monday that she is permanently removing provincial sales tax from certain grocery and pharmacy items, as part of a 'bouquet' of measures to address cost-of-living concerns. The measures include a one-time $50 reduction for car registrations for gas and hybrid vehicles and a one-time payment between $100 and $200 for low-to-middle-income earners. The newly elected CAQ leader and premier says the three measures could save a family with two children nearly $350.

Quebec Premier Christine Frechette announced on Monday that she is permanently removing provincial sales tax from certain grocery and pharmacy items, as part of a 'bouquet' of measures to address cost-of-living concerns.

The products that will no longer be subject to Quebec sales tax as of July 15 include pre-cut fruit and vegetables, granola bars, salted nuts, tissues, and toilet paper. She also announced a one-time $50 reduction for car registrations for gas and hybrid vehicles and a one-time payment between $100 and $200 for low-to-middle-income earners. The newly elected CAQ leader and premier says the three measures could save a family with two children nearly $350.

Some 3.5 million people will be eligible for the one-time payments, including 295,000 families with children. The income threshold to receive the payment ranges from a maximum of $63,258 for a single person to just over $74,000 for a couple with two children. The province's financial situation has improved in recent months, allowing Frechette to increase spending. Finance Minister Eric Girard previously expressed concern about Frechette's spending, but on Monday, at Frechette's side, Girard downplayed the cost of the promises.

He said Frechette has so far announced about $336 million in annual initiatives, exceeding her budget by about $86 million. The registration tax decrease, at $245 million, and the one-time payment, at $335 million, add hundreds of millions more in non-recurring expenses, which Girard says the province can afford. He said he will release new numbers next month that will show a better-than-expected financial picture for the province, noting that both tax revenue and federal transfers have gone up.

'I can confirm that we have the room for maneuver to take the actions we're taking today, and that protecting Quebecers' purchasing power remains a priority for us,' he said





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Quebec Premier Cost-Of-Living Sales Tax Grocery Pharmacy Car Registration Financial Boost Income Threshold CAQ CAQ Leader CAQ Premier Inflation Global Instability Conflict In The Middle East Higher Gas Prices Additional Money Coming In Flexibility Room For Maneuver Protecting Quebecers' Purchasing Power Better-Than-Expected Financial Picture Tax Revenue Federal Transfers

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