Quebec Premier Diverges From Canada at Francophonie Summit Vote

Paul St-Pierre Plamondon signals independent voting strategy in Francophonie secretary-general election, distancing Quebec from federal alignment ahead of Monday vote in Cambodia.

Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon is currently in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, to attend the summit of the international body of French-speaking states and governments. He is participating in an election for a new secretary-general scheduled for Monday. This trip marks his first international outing since winning the provincial election last month. The event highlights a growing diplomatic divergence between the province and the federal government.

Quebec Sets Independent Voting Strategy

Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon is preparing to vote independently in the Francophonie leadership contest. He stated he will not necessarily align his vote with Canada. This decision distinguishes his approach from previous federal-provincial coordination. Quebec holds voting rights alongside Canada and New Brunswick in this process.

Also read Quebec Premier Signals Independence in Francophonie Vote, Distancing from Federal Government

The Premier addressed a roundtable of Quebec entrepreneurs before the political proceedings. He encouraged business leaders to use the Francophonie network to pursue trade opportunities. He reminded attendees that Quebec has been a full member of the organization for over fifty years. He described the group as a model for exercising international sovereignty.

Candidates Compete For Leadership Seat

Louise Mushikiwabo of Rwanda is seeking a third term as head of the organization. She faces competition from three other candidates. Juliana Amato Lumumba of the Democratic Republic of the Congo is running for the position. Dacian Ciolos of Romania is also in the race. Coumba Bâ of Mauritania is the fourth candidate.

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Mushikiwabo has publicly expressed a desire for support from Quebec. She stated she maintains very good relations with the province. She made these comments alongside her deputy. Her deputy is Quebec native Caroline St-Hilaire. St-Hilaire is also seeking to retain her current position.

Federal-Provincial Relations Under Scrutiny

Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon is meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Sunday. It will be their first in-person discussion since the provincial election. The Premier expressed optimism about their ability to find common priorities. He noted he works with other premiers and global leaders.

Prime Minister Carney spoke in the Philippines regarding the upcoming meeting. He expressed confidence in their professional relationship. He stated he is sure they will find shared goals. The Premier has been outspoken in his criticism of Ottawa. This summit serves as a test of their working dynamic.

Domestic Policy Moves Parallel Foreign Stance

Quebec's minister of the French language, Pascal Bérubé, is introducing new legislation. He plans to table two bills in the coming months. One bill aims to renew the notwithstanding clause. This legal shield protects Bill 96 from court challenges. The second bill seeks to boost language protection measures.

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The Premier acknowledged discussions about independence at the summit. He said other states are curious about the Parti Québécois approach. He confirmed his government plans to hold a sovereignty referendum. The vote is scheduled for the end of his term. The timing coincides with the departure of U.S. President Donald Trump from the White House.