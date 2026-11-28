Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon condemned Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew's remarks calling Bill 21 legislative racism and demanded a retraction after the Supreme Court upheld the law. Kinew said the law discriminates mainly against Muslims, Sikhs and other religious minorities.

Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon condemned comments made by Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew about the Supreme Court of Canada ruling on Bill 21 and called on him to retract his remarks.

The exchange followed the court decision upholding the law on Friday. I strongly condemn the Manitoba premier remarks describing Law 21 as legislative racism, St-Pierre Plamondon wrote on social media Saturday. Not only does the Supreme Court uphold the validity of Quebec secularism, it affirms the legitimacy of our distinct approach to this issue. Law 21 is part of Quebec legitimate and longstanding commitment to ensuring the secularism of the state in a free and democratic society, he added.

Also read Manitoba Premier Criticizes Supreme Court's Upholding of Quebec's Bill 21

Kinew Called to Retract Remarks

Mr. Kinew should be ashamed of his disrespectful and intolerant remarks about Quebec. I call on him to retract them. The Supreme Court upheld Quebec Bill 21 on Friday. The law was adopted in 2019 by the previous Coalition Avenir Quebec government and aims to separate the state from religion.

Advertisement

It restricts certain public sector employees, including judges, police officers and teachers, from wearing religious symbols while on the job. Quebec invoked the notwithstanding clause pre-emptively to shield Bill 21 from certain Charter challenges. Kinew told reporters Friday that Quebec Bill 21 is legislated discrimination. He said the law was designed to discriminate primarily against Muslims, while also affecting Sikhs and other religious minorities.

Kinew Defines Law as Legislative Racism

The Canada that I want to live in should have an RCMP officer free to wear a turban, should have a school teacher if she chooses to wear a hijab to be able to do so and yes, your premier should be able to have long hair, Kinew said. These are all cultural symbols that would be banned by Bill 21, which I think is legislative racism, he said.

His comments reflect concerns raised by critics who argue the law disproportionately affects religious minorities. Critics point particularly to Muslim women who wear hijabs and Sikh men who wear turbans. Supporters of Bill 21, including St-Pierre Plamondon, argue it is a necessary measure to maintain the secular nature of the state. They say the law ensures public services are delivered without religious influence.

Advertisement

Ruling Shapes Future Notwithstanding Clause Use

The Supreme Court ruling is expected to have significant implications for how similar laws might be treated in the future. It is also expected to shape interpretation of the notwithstanding clause. Both premiers have staked out clear positions, with St-Pierre Plamondon defending Quebec law and Kinew speaking out against what he sees as discrimination. The dispute underscores deep divisions in Canada over how to reconcile religious freedoms with the principle of state secularism.

The Supreme Court decision concluded that Bill 21 is constitutionally valid. The ruling has sparked debate across the country about the balance between religious freedom and state secularism. St-Pierre Plamondon response came swiftly, emphasizing that the court ruling affirms Quebec approach to secularism. He rejected Kinew characterization of the law.

The exchange highlights ongoing tensions between Quebec and other provinces over Bill 21, which has been a contentious issue since its adoption. The law remains a flashpoint in national debates over religious accommodation and provincial jurisdiction. As of Saturday, Kinew had not responded to St-Pierre Plamondon call for a retraction.