Quebec Premier Christine Frechette to Announce Three New Measures Surpassing Budget for Legault's Successor

Quebec Premier Christine Frechette is expected to announce three new measures on Monday, surpassing by around $80 million the budget initially set aside for Francois Legault's successor. The measures include a reduction in vehicle registration fees, funding for more vulnerable groups, and a provincial sales tax cut on certain groceries.

Quebec Premier Christine Frechette is expected to announce three new measures on Monday, surpassing by around $80 million the budget initially set aside for Francois Legault 's successor, according to a spokesperson for the finance minister's office.

The measures include a reduction in vehicle registration fees, funding for more vulnerable groups, and a provincial sales tax cut on certain groceries. Frechette had to defend her spending after a Radio-Canada report revealed Finance Minister Eric Girard had warned her earlier this month that she would surpass the $250-million fund allocated to her.

Frechette's promises, including those to be announced on Monday, amount to $336 million, with the changes to vehicle registration fees and financial support to vulnerable people being 'exceptional' measures that will not be renewed next year





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Quebec Premier Christine Frechette Francois Legault Budget Surpassing New Measures Vehicle Registration Fees Funding For Vulnerable Groups Provinicial Sales Tax Cut On Certain Groceries Eric Girard Radio-Canada Bid To Reduce Quebecers' Bills At Check-Out Defend Her Spending Wiggle Room In The Budget Increase In Revenue Federal Transfers Changes To Vehicle Registration Fees Financial Support To Vulnerable People Exceptional Measures Not Renewed Next Year

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