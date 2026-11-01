Quebec Premier Accepts Carney Meeting Offer, Insists on Quebec City Location

Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon accepts Prime Minister Mark Carney's invitation to meet ahead of the Francophonie Summit in Cambodia, but insists the meeting be held in Quebec City under the Act respecting the National Capital Commission.

Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon announced Sunday that he accepts Prime Minister Mark Carney's invitation to meet ahead of the Francophonie Summit in Cambodia, where he will personally lead Quebec's delegation.

However, he insists the meeting take place in Quebec City, citing the Act respecting the National Capital Commission, which requires such meetings to be held in the national capital. In a social media post Sunday, St-Pierre Plamondon wrote that he had taken note of Carney's invitation to a meeting before the Francophonie Summit in Cambodia. He accepted the invitation and thanked Carney for his change of tone.

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Unsurprisingly, I simply ask that this meeting take place in accordance with Quebec's laws, in particular the Act respecting the National Capital Commission, which stipulates that meetings of this nature must be held in Quebec City, he wrote. The many stakeholders in the national capital have been entirely right in recent years to insist firmly that this law be respected, and I committed to this change during the election campaign.

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Shift in tone between Carney and St-Pierre Plamondon

The announcement Sunday marks a shift in tone between the two leaders after weeks of tension over Quebec's role in federal-provincial relations. St-Pierre Plamondon had previously refused to attend the Canada-European Union Summit, which took place in Montreal on Thursday and Friday, citing concerns that Quebec's interests would not be represented without an official opportunity to speak. In his social media post, he said Quebec was relegated to the role of a bit-part player.

St-Pierre Plamondon criticized Carney's refusal to grant Quebec participant or observer status at the summit, as well as his decision not to allow Quebec to organize a welcome reception. He also criticized Carney for refusing to meet to coordinate Quebec and Canada's position ahead of the summit and for refusing to let the premier speak.

Quebec leader defends principle of democratic self-determination

There is not a single nation in the world that would accept being excluded, on its own territory, from negotiations that will directly affect its interests, its economy, its wealth and its laws, the post reads. This is the very principle of democracy: being able to look after one's own interests by reflecting the will of its people, rather than letting a neighbour decide on its behalf.

Some might ask: is it really such a big deal if Canada, rather than Quebec, decides what is best for Quebec? The most honest answer I can give to that question can only be yes. Carney said Wednesday the Quebec premier was invited to the head table at the dinner, alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa.

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However, St-Pierre Plamondon called Carney's offer asking Quebec to fall in line. This proposal amounts to asking Quebec to fall in line, with the vassalization and invisibilization of Quebec that this entails, in exchange for obtaining better spectator seats to watch the game, St-Pierre Plamondon wrote in a social media post Wednesday.

Premier refuses to see Quebec as spectator at summit

As premier, I will always refuse to see Quebec reduced to the role of spectator when it comes to representing and protecting the economic and political interests of Quebecers. The premier's insistence on holding the meeting in Quebec City reflects a long-standing commitment to the Act respecting the National Capital Commission.

He noted that many stakeholders in the national capital have insisted firmly that this law be respected in recent years, and he committed to this change during the election campaign. The meeting location remains a point of contention, as the premier seeks to ensure compliance with Quebec's laws. St-Pierre Plamondon will personally lead the Quebec delegation at the Francophonie Summit in Cambodia, where he is expected to meet Carney ahead of the event.

The meeting between the two leaders is expected to take place ahead of the summit, with the location still to be determined based on Quebec's laws. The premier's social media post on Sunday also thanked Carney for his change of tone, signaling a potential easing of tensions.

However, the premier remains firm on the meeting location, citing the Act respecting the National Capital Commission. The dispute over Quebec's role at the Canada-EU Summit and the proposed meeting location highlights the ongoing debate over provincial representation at federal events.