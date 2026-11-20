Quebec announced at the COP31 climate summit that it will create a road map for a just and orderly transition away from fossil fuels, drawing praise from environmental groups and calls for Canada to follow suit.

Quebec has pledged to create a road map for its transition away from fossil fuels, drawing congratulations from environmental organizations. Jean Lemire, the Quebec government envoy for climate change and northern issues, announced the commitment at the United Nations climate change summit, known as COP31, held in Antalya, Turkey.

The announcement was made in a news release on Wednesday as part of Quebec membership in the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance. That alliance is an international group of states and governments collaborating on phasing out fossil fuel production. Achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 requires a clear commitment to phasing out fossil fuels, Lemire said in the release. He noted that Quebec has already banned fossil fuel exploration and production.

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UN Urges Fossil Fuel Road Maps

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres recently called on members of the alliance to each develop a road map for phasing out oil and gas. Guterres spoke during a news conference at the COP31 summit on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. Environmental groups praised the Parti Quebecois government for its commitment. Caroline Brouillette, executive director of Climate Action Network Canada, said Minister Jean Pellerin term is off to a strong start.

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She said that with this commitment, Quebec is planning for the future, while Canada is becoming increasingly mired in the fossil fuels of the past. Alice-Anne Simard, executive director of the environmental organization Nature Quebec, said people can be proud to see Quebec taking such a leadership role in the transition away from fossil fuels. The environmental law organization Centre quebecois du droit de l environnement also congratulated the newly elected PQ government.

That organization had announced on Wednesday that it was filing a lawsuit in Superior Court against the Quebec government over the postponement of its 2030 greenhouse gas emissions target. Genevieve Paul, the organization executive director, wrote that this ambition must also translate into ambitious targets, concrete measures, and a governance framework that is up to the challenge. She said the climate lawsuit serves as a reminder that the government must fulfil its obligations in the fight against climate change.

Quebec Climate Lawsuit Filed

Charles-Edouard Tetu, a climate policy analyst at Equiterre, encouraged the federal government to take notes from Quebec promise. He said the announcement of the road map to phase out fossil fuels is a breath of fresh air after spending the week listening to Mark Carney government try to make people believe it takes the climate crisis seriously.

Denmark launched its own road map during the summit, while Spain, Portugal, Luxembourg, Chad and Brazil announced plans to develop road maps, according to a Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance press release. Those countries join Finland, which launched its road map early in the summit, along with France, Germany and the Netherlands, which published such road maps earlier this year. The COP31 talks have also drawn criticism from activists and leaders as fossil fuels went unmentioned in a draft agreement.

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The summit continues in Antalya, Turkey, where governments and organizations are pressing for stronger commitments to move away from oil, gas and coal. Quebec move places it among a growing group of jurisdictions that have committed to publishing detailed plans for ending fossil fuel production. The province has already taken steps by banning exploration and production within its territory.

International Summit Continues

The road map is expected to outline how Quebec will manage a just and orderly transition, ensuring that workers and communities are supported. Environmental groups say the plan must include clear targets and concrete measures to be credible. The lawsuit filed by the Centre quebecois du droit de l environnement adds pressure on the provincial government to strengthen its climate policies. The group argues that postponing the 2030 emissions target violates the government obligations.

Federal climate policy has also come under scrutiny at the summit, with critics saying Canada is falling behind other countries. Equiterre analyst Tetu said Quebec announcement should serve as an example for Ottawa. Stéphane Blais of The Canadian Press reported from Montreal. The story was published on Fri, November 20, 2026.