Quebec Plans 2027 Bill to Reform French Language Charter

Quebec's Parti Québécois government will table a bill in 2027 to strengthen the French Language Charter, including limits on English-language CEGEP access.

Next year will mark half a century since the adoption of Quebec's French Language Charter, and the Parti Québécois government intends to mark the milestone by reforming the law. Pascal Bérubé, Quebec's minister of the French language, made the announcement to reporters at the National Assembly on Wednesday.

Bérubé said the government will table a bill in 2027 to further protect French in the province. He said the government is 'counting on everybody to make sure that the French language still has vitality and is there forever.'

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How the Proposed French Language Bill Would Work

The proposed legislation would include what Bérubé described as strong measures, including restricting English-language CEGEPs, the junior colleges that follow high school, to students who are legally eligible to study in English. The change would extend a rule that already applies to younger students.

Under the current French Language Charter, children of francophones or allophones must attend French-language elementary and high schools when enrolled in the public education network. Only students who qualify for a certificate of eligibility for instruction in English are exempted from that requirement.

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Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon has openly supported extending these eligibility restrictions to Quebec's English-language CEGEP network. The plan was also included in the Parti Québécois electoral platform, according to the party's stated position.

Opposition Parties Question the CEGEP Restrictions

Opposition parties have raised objections to restricting CEGEP access, and the Parti Québécois holds only a minority of seats. As a minority government, the Parti Québécois would need the support of at least one opposition party to adopt the legislation.

Quebec Conservative Leader Éric Duhaime said his party would not support a measure forcing adults to study in a specific language. He argued that current laws already require francophones and allophones to attend public schools in French, and that adults should make their own decisions about their education.

For the Quebec Liberals, restricting access to English-language CEGEPs would not increase the number of French speakers or help French flourish in the province. Madwa-Nika Cadet, the party's critic for the French language, francization and integration, said the measure would prevent francophones and allophones from attending higher-learning institutions in the language of their choice.

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A spokesperson for Québec Solidaire confirmed on Wednesday that the party opposes applying the French Language Charter at the CEGEP level. The party said it respects the freedom of choice of adults.

Bill 96 Renewal and What Comes Next

Bérubé confirmed that the government intends to support the renewal of the notwithstanding clause on Bill 96, Quebec's language law, which is set to expire next June. The notwithstanding clause allows provincial governments to enact legislation that limits sections of Canada's Charter of Rights and Freedoms for a maximum of five years, unless legislators renew it.

Students typically begin CEGEP courses after graduating from high school at age 17. Pre-university and technical programs at CEGEPs last between two and three years, which means the proposed restrictions would directly affect students entering these programs.

The next concrete step is the tabling of the bill in 2027, which falls on the fiftieth anniversary of the French Language Charter. Whether the bill passes will depend on whether the Parti Québécois can win the support of at least one opposition party in the legislature.