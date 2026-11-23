A Quebec Superior Court ruling requires all MNAs to swear allegiance to the King before sitting, prompting Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon to seek an appeal as the Dec. 1 legislative session approaches.

A Quebec Superior Court ruling has declared that members of the National Assembly must swear an oath of allegiance to the King, invalidating their unanimous refusal to do so after this fall's provincial election.

The decision creates an immediate constitutional crisis as the legislative session is scheduled to convene on December 1. Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon says the province will seek an appeal and is looking at all legal and political options, but the clock is ticking. The core issue stems from a Superior Court judgment delivered by Justice Ian Demers, which explicitly states that the 2022 Quebec law allowing optional swearing of the oath is no longer valid.

Also read Quebec Court Rules MNAs Must Swear Oath to King to Take Seat

Lawyer Challenges Quebec Oath Law

Public Interest Litigation Institute founder Lawrence David filed the application to suspend that provincial law. The Ottawa-based lawyer says the Quebec government may seek an appeal, but one will not be granted automatically, and it will take time before a judgment is rendered. The court determined that all elected members are legally required to take the oath before they can participate in any parliamentary activities, including voting on bills or proposing legislation.

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Justice Demers emphasized that this judgment is immediately applicable and cannot be suspended while an appeal process is underway. Consequently, any votes cast by the National Assembly without the proper oath could be declared annulled later if the appeal fails. David says it is necessarily the case that the National Assembly will not reconvene on Dec. 1 unless the politicians take the oath of allegiance.

They have said they will not do that, so they are not lawfully entitled to sit in the National Assembly to participate in any parliamentary activities, including proposing or voting bills. He says they are left with a quandary entirely of their own making. Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon has firmly stated that he and his colleagues will not swear allegiance to the King of England, calling it a disgrace for over one hundred duly elected members of Parliament.

Premier Seeks Appeal Options

He indicated the province will seek an appeal and is exploring all available legal and political options. The Premier highlighted that this stance enjoys huge popular support within the province, reflecting a significant political divide regarding the monarchy's role in Quebec. Karine Millaire, a constitutional law professor at the Université de Montréal, warned that the potential invalidation of all laws passed by the National Assembly would cause significant prejudice.

She noted that if the appeal fails, every piece of legislation adopted during this session could be rendered void, creating massive legal uncertainty. Millaire explained that the courts aim to avoid such a chaotic scenario, which leaves the Quebec government with very little room to manoeuvre. She says the government can seek an appeal, which is absolutely legitimate, but members will have to take the oath if they want to be sitting at the National Assembly on Dec. 1.

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Constitutional Experts Weigh In

The ruling creates a binary choice for the politicians: comply with the oath or face a complete paralysis of the legislative body. Constitutional lawyer Frédéric Bérard says there is a possibility the Court of Appeal could expedite a decision on some part of the ruling and decide not to interfere with the opening of a session. But he says no matter the timing, the courts have to take a clear stand against the erosion of the rule of law.

He says he does not like the oath to the King himself, but he hates violations of the rule of law even more. Bérard pointed out that there is a constitutional pathway to abolish the oath, requiring unanimous agreement from provincial parliaments across Canada, as well as the House of Commons and the Senate. He noted that other provinces might agree with Quebec getting rid of the oath itself, even if they decide they want the oath for themselves.

Constitutional Path to Abolish Oath

That is why amendment formulas exist within the Constitution. During the election campaign, Plamondon pledged to go even further and abolish whatever monarchy exists in Quebec. In its ruling, the Superior Court says nothing prevents the province from setting up a republic but that it must follow the rules laid out in the Constitution, including agreement from all provinces, the House of Commons and the Senate. This legal route remains the only valid method to permanently remove the oath requirement.