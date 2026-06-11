Quebec Man Faces Terrorism Charges for Promoting Violent, Disturbing Content Tied to the 764 Network

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has charged a 26-year-old Quebec man with terrorism-related offenses for allegedly disseminating disturbing and violent content linked to the 764 network. The man is accused of promoting hate speech and encouraging violence against individuals and groups.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police ( RCMP ) has charged a 26-year-old Quebec man with terrorism-related offenses for allegedly disseminating disturbing and violent content linked to the 764 network .

The man, who has not been identified, is accused of promoting hate speech and encouraging violence against individuals and groups. The charges stem from a series of online posts and communications that allegedly incited hatred and promoted terrorism. The RCMP's investigation revealed that the man had been in contact with individuals who were part of the 764 network, a group that has been linked to terrorist activities in Canada and abroad.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison. The RCMP's investigation is ongoing, and the man has been released on bail pending the outcome of the case. The news comes as Canada continues to grapple with the threat of domestic terrorism and the need to combat hate speech and online extremism. The RCMP's statement emphasized the importance of reporting any suspicious or concerning online activity to the appropriate authorities.

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