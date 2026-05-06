Quebec Man Appeals Guilty Verdict and 15-Month Sentence for Promoting Hate Against Jews

Gabriel Sohier-Chaput, convicted of fomenting hatred against Jews through his writings for neo-Nazi websites, is appealing his guilty verdict and 15-month jail sentence. The case, heard at the Quebec Court of Appeal, highlights the legal and societal challenges of combating online hate speech.

Gabriel Sohier-Chaput , a Quebec man convicted of promoting hatred against Jews, arrived at the Quebec Court of Appeal in Montreal on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, to challenge his guilty verdict and 15-month prison sentence.

The case stems from an article he wrote for the neo-Nazi website the Daily Stormer, which was found to incite hatred. Sohier-Chaput, who was sentenced in September 2023 by Quebec court Judge Manlio Del Negro, received a term of one year and three months in jail followed by three years of probation.

During the sentencing, Del Negro described Sohier-Chaput as a 'hate influencer' who posed an ongoing threat to society, noting that the defendant had failed to comprehend the gravity of his actions or the harm they caused. Between 2016 and 2017, Sohier-Chaput was a frequent contributor to extremist online platforms, including the Daily Stormer, which takes its name from the Nazi-era propaganda newspaper Der Sturmer.

Both the prosecution and defense had initially recommended a three-month jail term, but Del Negro dismissed this suggestion, arguing that such a lenient sentence would undermine the seriousness of the offense. The appeal hearing is expected to address whether the original verdict and sentence were appropriate given the nature of the crime and its impact on the Jewish community.

Legal experts and advocacy groups are closely watching the case, as it raises important questions about the limits of free speech and the legal consequences of online hate speech. The outcome could set a precedent for future cases involving extremist content and the accountability of those who spread it





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Gabriel Sohier-Chaput Hate Speech Neo-Nazi Daily Stormer Quebec Court Of Appeal

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