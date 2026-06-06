Quebec Liberals Position as Sole Federalist Choice Amid Sovereignty Debate

Charles Milliard frames his party as the unambiguous federalist option against the separatist Parti Québécois, outlining economic and language priorities while navigating internal divisions over Bill 96's notwithstanding clause.

Quebec Liberal Leader Charles Milliard is positioning his party as the sole unequivocally federalist choice for voters as the province heads toward a general election on October.

Addressing a few hundred supporters at the party convention in Sherbrooke, Milliard highlighted the ambiguity of the Parti Québécois on sovereignty, noting contradictory statements from its members. Labour Minister Jean Boulet stated he would vote 'No' in a referendum, while Culture Minister Mathieu Lacombe affirmed he would vote 'Yes.

' Milliard quipped that on such a fundamental issue, there can be no 'Noui' position. He criticized PQ Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon as out of touch, stressing that the Liberals aim to 'fix Quebec' rather than separate it.

'We are proudly regionalist, nationalist and federalist. Fully, clearly and unambiguously,' he declared. Despite holding only seven seats in the National Assembly, the separatist PQ has led polls for months, with the Liberals a close second. Milliard's platform emphasizes economic priorities, including tax cuts for small and medium-sized enterprises, reduction of bureaucratic red tape, and elimination of over-regulation.

On protecting French, he claims his forthcoming plan surpasses those of the governing Coalition Avenir Québec and the PQ, responding to concerns from French language commissioner Benoît Dubreuil that current laws are insufficient to stabilize the language's status. Some Liberal MNAs opposed a recent bill expanding French language requirements to vocational training and adult education. Jennifer Maccarone argued for lifting the cap on English-language CEGEP enrollment and opposed mandatory French courses.

Milliard's stance on the notwithstanding clause for Bill 96 has shifted; he first supported keeping it, breaking a 2022 promise, then said he would amend the law before deciding on the clause, causing unrest within his caucus and the anglophone community





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Quebec Liberal Party Charles Milliard Federalism Parti Québécois Sovereignty Bill 96 French Language Election 2024

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