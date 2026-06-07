Quebec Liberal Leader Charles Milliard pitches party as federalist option

Quebec Liberal Leader Charles Milliard is pitching his party as the only resolutely federalist option in Quebec as it will likely face off against the separatist Parti Quebecois in the general election scheduled for October.

Quebec Liberal Leader Charles Milliard is pitching his party as the only resolutely federalist option in Quebec as it will likely face off against the separatist Parti Quebecois in the general election scheduled for October.

On the referendum issue, the Coalition Avenir Quebec is indecisive, with some members saying they are in the 'No' camp and others being proud sovereigntists. Milliard took a swipe at the PQ leader, accusing him of being completely out of touch with the realities of Quebecers. The separatist PQ, which currently holds seven seats at the Quebec legislature, has been at the top of the polls for months, with the Liberals coming in a close second.

Most of those priorities revolve around the economy, with Milliard promising tax cuts for small and medium-sized businesses, as well as cutting red tape and ending over-regulation. Milliard also promised to protect French, saying his plan is better than those of the governing Coalition Avenir Quebec and the Parti Quebecois.

However, Liberal members of the legislature have voiced their opposition to a bill expanding French language laws to vocational training and adult education, and have also called for the cap on enrolment in English-language CEGEPs under Bill 96 to be lifted. Milliard initially wavered on the use of the clause overriding Charter rights for Bill 96, but later said he would amend the bill and then determine whether the use of the clause was still necessary.

The Quebec Liberal Party is pitching its party as the only resolutely federalist option in Quebec as it will likely face off against the separatist Parti Quebecois in the general election scheduled for October. On the referendum issue, the Coalition Avenir Quebec is indecisive, with some members saying they are in the 'No' camp and others being proud sovereigntists. Milliard took a swipe at the PQ leader, accusing him of being completely out of touch with the realities of Quebecers.

The separatist PQ, which currently holds seven seats at the Quebec legislature, has been at the top of the polls for months, with the Liberals coming in a close second. Most of those priorities revolve around the economy, with Milliard promising tax cuts for small and medium-sized businesses, as well as cutting red tape and ending over-regulation. Milliard also promised to protect French, saying his plan is better than those of the governing Coalition Avenir Quebec and the Parti Quebecois.

However, Liberal members of the legislature have voiced their opposition to a bill expanding French language laws to vocational training and adult education, and have also called for the cap on enrolment in English-language CEGEPs under Bill 96 to be lifted. Milliard initially wavered on the use of the clause overriding Charter rights for Bill 96, but later said he would amend the bill and then determine whether the use of the clause was still necessary





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