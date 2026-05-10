Quebec Leftist Party Promises Rent Controls to Combat Housing Affordability Crisis

Québec solidaire, a leftist party in Quebec with a focus on sovereignty, has proposed rent controls as part of its effort to reduce the cost of rent and make housing more affordable. The party's stance on affordable housing has been linked to broader issues of inequality and housing security.

MONTREAL — Quebec 's leftist sovereigntist party closed its convention Sunday with a sharpened focus on housing affordability, announcing a suite of proposals aimed at reducing the cost of rent.

Québec solidaire, which holds 11 of the national assembly's 125 seats, pledged to cap annual rent increases in line with inflation, a policy it would apply should the party form government. Members adopted the position after debating how far they should go in regulating the rental market, as some small landlords argued the proposed rent cap would limit their ability to raise rents





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Quebec Housing Leftist Party Sovereignty Rent Controls Affordability

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