A Quebec judge will decide Monday whether to grant an injunction requiring all MNAs to swear an oath of allegiance to King Charles before taking office. The ruling comes days before the new parliamentary session opens after two delays by Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon.

A Quebec judge is set to rule on Monday on whether to grant an injunction that would force all Members of the National Assembly to swear an oath of allegiance to the King before taking office.

Quebec Law 4 Makes Oath To King Optional

The highly anticipated judgment comes just days before the new parliamentary session is set to begin after being postponed twice by the premier. A Quebec law passed in 2022, known as Law 4, made the mandatory oath to King Charles an optional requirement for MNAs to take their seat at the National Assembly. A legal group called the Public Interest Litigation Institute challenged the law and filed the injunction, arguing that it is unconstitutional and should be temporarily suspended.

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During a hearing on Oct. 20, the group's founder, Lawrence David, a University of Ottawa law professor, said the oath is a constitutional requirement for anyone elected to a Canadian legislature, including Quebec's National Assembly. He argued that a provincial legislature cannot unilaterally amend the Constitution to abolish it. David claimed the controversial law has significant implications because MNAs who do not swear an oath to the King are not legally allowed to take their seat in the Quebec legislature.

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Any future laws they pass would therefore have no legal effect, he said. Lawyers for the Quebec Attorney General said at the hearing that David and the other groups behind the injunction do not have standing to launch the legal challenge. They also argued the applicants have not demonstrated any harm caused to the Quebec population by the adoption of Law 4.

Last month, members of the National Assembly were sworn in by swearing an oath to the people of Quebec. The start of the 44th parliamentary session has already been postponed twice. It was supposed to open on Nov. 17, but Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon delayed the opening by one week.

Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon Postpones Session

Then, on Nov. 4, the premier postponed it again, this time to Dec. 1. Quebec's new premier has also taken steps to strip the province's ties to the monarchy. The lieutenant-governor of Quebec, Manon Jeannotte, agreed to sit out of the swearing-in of St-Pierre Plamondon's cabinet at his request. He has also expressed that he does not want her to participate in the opening ceremony for the new session.

St-Pierre Plamondon had pledged during the election campaign to abolish the monarchy in Quebec and stop the province's funding of the lieutenant-governor's office. The injunction request argued that removing the oath is unconstitutional and that it must be reinstated immediately to ensure the legality of the legislature. Monday's decision arrives amid growing tension between federal constitutional norms and provincial legislative autonomy. The outcome could determine whether legislative actions taken since Law 4 was implemented remain legally valid.

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The case sets the stage for a pivotal constitutional interpretation by the courts.