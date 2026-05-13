Quebec Introduces New Legislation to Prevent Intimate Partner Violence

The Quebec government has introduced legislation aimed at helping prevent intimate partner violence, which would allow people who fear for their safety or that of their children to obtain information about the conjugal violence history of their current or ex-partner.

The Quebec government has introduced a new legislation, officially titled the Act respecting the communication of information for the purposes of protecting against intimate partner violence (the Gabie Renaud law).

The bill, also known as Bill 4, would allow people who fear for their safety or that of their children to obtain information about the conjugal violence history of their current or ex-partner. It is hoped that this bill will prevent other tragedies similar to that of Gabie Renaud, who was allegedly killed by her partner in Saint-Jérôme, Que





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Family Law Education Quebec Intimate Partner Violence Legislation Gazie Renaud Johnathan Blanchet Convicted Of Related Violence Incidents Violating Probationary Conditions Against Part Intimate Partner Violence Statistics In Quebec Family And Relationship Violence Resources In Lack Of Information Alone As Insufficient

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