Quebec Implements Strict New Law Banning Energy Drink Sales to Minors Under 16

Quebec has become the first Canadian province to prohibit the sale of high-caffeine energy drinks to teenagers under 16 following a tragic death and rising consumption rates.

The government of Quebec has taken a historic step in public health by passing legislation that prohibits the sale of energy drinks to individuals under the age of 16.

This move makes Quebec the first province in Canada to implement such a specific age restriction for caffeinated beverages. The bill was passed with overwhelming support in the legislature, receiving 103 votes in favor and only one against. Under the new rules, which are set to take effect within six months, energy drinks are defined as beverages containing a caffeine concentration of at least 150 milligrams per litre along with additional ingredients like taurine, minerals, or vitamins.

The provincial government believes this is a necessary preventive measure to safeguard the well-being of young teenagers, as statistics indicate that the consumption of these drinks among high school students nearly doubled between 2016 and 2023. A primary driver for this legislation was the tragic passing of 15-year-old Zachary Miron in 2024. Miron died after consuming an energy drink that interacted dangerously with his prescribed ADHD medication.

Health Minister Sonia Bélanger expressed gratitude toward Miron's parents for their efforts in raising public awareness and emphasizing the risks these drinks pose to minors. The Canadian Paediatric Society has long advocated for similar restrictions, arguing that children should avoid energy drinks entirely due to the potential health hazards associated with high caffeine intake. By establishing a legal age limit, the province hopes to reduce the incidence of adverse health effects and prevent the normalization of high-stimulant drinks among youth.

The implementation of the law brings significant challenges and concerns for the business community. The legislation not only bans in-person sales to minors but also prohibits the sale of these beverages through vending machines and online platforms, unless specific government regulations allow otherwise. Santé Québec has been granted the authority to investigate and enforce these rules.

The financial stakes are high, with retailers facing potential fines of up to 62,500 dollars for violations, a sum that could double for repeat offenders. Meanwhile, minors caught violating the law may face fines of 100 dollars. Retail associations have voiced concerns regarding the clarity of the law, specifically regarding the types of acceptable photo identification.

There is uncertainty whether a high school ID would be sufficient, though retailers have pledged to refuse sales whenever a customer's age is in doubt, following the same strict protocols used for tobacco and alcohol. The Canadian Beverage Association has criticized the bill, claiming it was rushed through the legislative process without enough deliberation.

The association argues that the ban is unlikely to result in meaningful public health improvements and may instead push teenagers to seek these products through less regulated or illicit channels. Additionally, retail leaders like Michel Rochette of the Retail Council of Canada have pointed out complications regarding online orders. They argue that the current wording of the law effectively bans all delivery services because it does not provide a clear mechanism for verifying age at the point of delivery.

Businesses have welcomed the six-month grace period, which will be used to retrain employees and update automated checkout systems to include age-verification alerts





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