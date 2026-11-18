Health officials treat residents at CHSLD Elisabeth-Lafrance in Sorel-Tracy after a rabid bat encounter. Quebec government and health authorities coordinate extermination and prevention plans for the long-term care facility.

Quebec health authorities have initiated a coordinated response at CHSLD Elisabeth-Lafrance in Sorel-Tracy after a resident was exposed to a bat confirmed to carry rabies. This incident has triggered immediate preventive medical interventions for multiple individuals within the long-term care facility. Officials are now working closely with environmental specialists and exterminators to resolve the recurring bat infestation that has plagued the site.

Medical Response and Preventive Treatments

Health officials have confirmed that the resident who had direct contact with the infected animal is currently receiving appropriate medical treatment. This specific exposure event occurred on November 8 at the CHSLD Elisabeth-Lafrance facility located in the Sorel-Tracy region. Beyond the primary case, nineteen other residents at the same facility are also undergoing preventive treatment to ensure rabies does not develop.

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Sante Quebec Montérégie-Est spokesperson Pierre-Yves Seguin stated that the resident who had contact with the bat is doing well following the initial exposure. He emphasized that while rabies is fatal once symptoms appear, timely medical treatment can effectively prevent the disease from taking hold in exposed individuals. This proactive approach ensures the safety of the vulnerable population residing at the facility.

Environmental Management and Extermination Plans

A spokesperson for the Environment Department announced that specialists will meet with facility management and an exterminator on Wednesday to finalize a plan to stop bats from entering the building. Santé Québec Montérégie-Est has been granted permission to exterminate the bats, which are normally protected by both provincial and federal laws. This permission was necessary due to the confirmed rabies risk associated with the colony.

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However, the Environment Department proposed an alternative approach focused on live capture and relocation. A spokesperson wrote that thermal cameras will be used during the winter months to locate the entry points of the bat colony. This data will allow for an efficient intervention to capture the bats alive and transfer them to a sanctuary at the Granby Zoo refuge.

Historical Context and Ongoing Challenges

The long-term care facility has struggled with bat problems dating back to 2017, according to spokesperson Pierre-Yves Seguin. This current incident marks the first time a bat at the site has tested positive for rabies, prompting a shift in strategy. Seguin explained that the facility has previously attempted to manage the problem through non-lethal means, such as sealing off entry points and relocating individual bats.

Seguin noted that the team has reached a point where further action is required due to the severity of this new incident. The Environment Department generally recommends sealing off entrances and installing netting as the best short-term solution to prevent bats from getting inside buildings. These measures are considered standard practice for managing wildlife conflicts in sensitive environments like nursing homes.

Rabies Risk Assessment and Future Steps

Health authorities have clarified that less than one percent of the province's bats carry rabies. The presence of a single infected animal does not mean that the entire colony is a carrier. This statistical context helps put the risk level in perspective for the residents and staff at the Sorel-Tracy facility.

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The coordinated effort between health and environmental departments aims to permanently resolve the infestation. By combining immediate medical care for exposed residents with a long-term structural solution for the building, authorities hope to prevent future occurrences. The outcome of the Wednesday meeting will determine the exact timeline for the bat removal and building sealing process.