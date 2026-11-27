Quebec's highest court heard arguments Friday on Bill 4, which made the oath to the King optional for MNAs. Justice Lori Renée Weitzman said she will likely rule Monday, a day before the new parliamentary session begins.

Quebec Court of Appeal Justice Lori Renée Weitzman heard arguments Friday about a ruling that suspended a law making the oath to the King optional for members of the National Assembly.

She did not render a decision, saying she would likely issue one on Monday. That is the day before the new parliamentary session at the National Assembly is set to begin. The case began earlier this week when Quebec Superior Court Justice Ian Demers granted a request for an injunction. He temporarily suspended Bill 4, which had removed the mandatory pledge of allegiance to the King for MNAs.

Also read Supreme Court of Canada to Rule Friday on Quebec Bill 21 and Notwithstanding Clause

He ruled that Bill 4, which was passed unanimously in 2022, was unconstitutional and immediately suspended it. In his 22 page judgment, Demers agreed with lawyer Lawrence David that all laws passed by a majority of MNAs who have not taken the oath would be invalid. He also said the Constitution cannot be unilaterally amended by a provincial legislature.

According to the ruling, all 127 MNAs who have not sworn an oath to the King must also take the oath to the King before assuming office. Demers wrote that the Constitution is not an à la carte menu from which a citizen can choose only what suits him or her, adding that any other proposal invites constitutional disorder or even chaos.

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Lawyers And Government Challenge Bill

Lawrence David, a lawyer and University of Ottawa law professor, filed a constitutional challenge of Bill 4 in August. The day after the Oct. 5 provincial election, he filed a separate injunction for an immediate stay of the law pending a hearing on its merits. The Quebec Attorney General filed a request to appeal the ruling the following day. The government is contesting the ruling, arguing that all parties unanimously supported Bill 4.

That law was passed in 2022 and made the oath to the King optional. We all agreed in 2022 that we didn't have to take this oath, and right now I don't see why we would go back, said Catherine Gentilcore, the government's house leader, on Thursday. We want to take out the monarchy of the National Assembly, and we have to go forward with it. That is it, that is all.

Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon has long argued that Quebec never accepted the Constitution. Despite the Superior Court order, he said he would enter the National Assembly without swearing an oath to the King. I do not and I cannot take an oath to the King of England, St-Pierre Plamondon said after the judge's decision came out.

Premier Refuses To Swear Oath

I think we are dozens, and maybe more than 100, elected members of parliament, duly elected through a democratic process, who think it is a disgrace. He called on his fellow party leaders to join him in not swearing an oath to the King. Following the Oct. 5 election, all 127 MNAs swore an oath of allegiance only to the people of Quebec.

This week, St-Pierre Plamondon invited the other party leaders to join him in sitting in the Quebec legislature on Dec. 1, but not all are on board. Both the Liberal and Conservative Party leaders said they would swear an oath to the King in order to not let the start of their parliamentary work be delayed any further. The premier has postponed the session twice since Nov. 17.

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Meanwhile, Québec solidaire co-leader Ruba Ghazal agreed to enter the Salon bleu without swearing an oath to the King. All four parties with seats at the National Assembly have said they want the legislative session to start next Tuesday as planned. The Liberal and Conservative leaders said they would not sign a letter just yet, though, and instead are waiting to hear the outcome of Friday's appeal decision.

Political analyst and former NDP leader Tom Mulcair was following the hearing on Friday. He said no matter which way the judge decides, there will surely be a constitutional fight happening in Quebec. It is going to be a nailbiter, Mulcair told CTV News.

He said David and the lawyer for the Attorney General of Quebec both made good arguments in court Friday, but he was not sure the judge seemed convinced that she would uphold the lower court decision so as not to delay the opening of the National Assembly. We will see whether that is the case, he said. She has got a very big decision to make and she has only got a weekend to do it, Mulcair added.

The judge I was listening to today was very much in control of the facts in this case and I think she is going to be very prudent in her decision. The appeal was heard on the same day as another case with high stakes for the future of the Constitution.

Supreme Court Rules On Bill 21

On Friday morning at 9:45 a.m., the Supreme Court of Canada released its decision on Bill 21, Quebec's controversial secularism law that bars some public sector workers from wearing religious symbols on the job. The focus of the country's top court was on the use of the notwithstanding clause, as it was invoked in the law.

Critics have argued that Bill 21 violated basic rights of religious minorities in Quebec, and the Parti Québécois has vowed to take up the fight over Bill 21.