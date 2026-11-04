Quebec Government Delays Parliamentary Session to December 1

Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon postpones the National Assembly opening to Dec. 1, sparking criticism from opposition parties over urgent housing and healthcare issues.

Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon has officially delayed the opening of the parliamentary session at the National Assembly until December 1. The premier's office confirmed this new start date to CTV News, marking the second postponement since the original schedule was set for November 17. This adjustment leaves minimal time for legislative work before the Christmas break begins.

Opposition Demands Immediate Legislative Action

The Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) strongly criticized the decision, with parliamentary leader André Fortin stating that further delays are unthinkable given the urgent needs of the province. Fortin emphasized that Quebecers raised critical priorities during the election campaign, including difficult access to the healthcare system, skyrocketing living costs, and an urgent need for affordable housing. He argued that while preparation is necessary, the number of issues requiring immediate action makes any additional delay unacceptable for the public interest.

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Criticism From Québec solidaire on Housing Crisis

Ruba Ghazal, co-spokesperson for Québec solidaire, also condemned the postponement on social media, asserting that elected officials must prioritize solving crises rather than delaying the legislative process. Ghazal highlighted that the rising cost of living continues to hurt families while the housing crisis places unbearable strain on the middle class. She stated that the people of Quebec elected their representatives to get to work immediately, not to allow the new government to continue pushing back the start of the session.

Legal Dispute Over Oath of Allegence

A significant factor behind the delay involves a legal challenge regarding the swearing of allegiance to the King. A judge is expected to rule soon on whether to suspend a law passed in 2022 that made the oath optional. A lawyer filing an injunction argued that the new session cannot legitimately begin until all Members of the National Assembly swear the oath to comply with the Canadian Constitution. The Quebec Attorney General has opposed this injunction, but the uncertainty surrounding the ruling contributes to the administrative hold on the assembly.

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Controversy Surrounding Lieutenant-Governor Role

Tensions also exist between the Parti Québécois government and Lieutenant-Governor Manon Jeannotte regarding her role in the opening ceremony. Premier St-Pierre Plamondon previously expressed a desire to abolish the lieutenant-governor's office, which includes granting Royal Assent to bills. More recently, he indicated he wanted to bar Jeannotte from attending the opening ceremony entirely. The Liberals described it as unacceptable to postpone the session simply because the government does not wish for Jeannotte to attend, insisting that rules require the lieutenant-governor to deliver an address.

Proposed Solutions and Future Proceedings

Quebec Conservative leader Éric Duhaime proposed a compromise where Jeannotte could deliver her address from her office, with the speech broadcast on screens in the renovated Salon bleu. This suggestion aims to respect the procedural requirements without the physical presence of the lieutenant-governor. Meanwhile, Liberal leader Charles Milliard stated he opposes anything that delays or disrupts the start of the legislative session. The PLQ has called on the government to confirm that proceedings begin on November 24, 2026, without further delay, ensuring the smooth operation of the assembly.