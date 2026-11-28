Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon challenges court mandate requiring allegiance to King Charles III, risking legislative paralysis as National Assembly prepares to convene Dec 1.

The Quebec government has formally initiated an appeal against a Quebec Superior Court ruling that mandates provincial legislators swear allegiance to King Charles III. Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon stated on Tuesday that he is actively seeking a legal remedy to ensure the National Assembly can open its session as planned next week without delay.

National Assembly Convenes December 1

Paul St-Pierre Plamondon expressed hope for a reasonable solution to prevent a standstill in parliamentary proceedings. The National Assembly is scheduled to convene on December 1 for the first time since the Parti Québécois formed a minority government last month. This date marks a critical juncture for the new administration as it attempts to establish its legislative agenda.

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Filing Challenges Superior Court Decision

Legal documents filed on Tuesday by the Quebec government argue that the superior court decision places members of the legislature in an unprecedented situation. The province contends that this ruling creates a risk of bringing parliamentary proceedings to a standstill for an indeterminate period. Consequently, the government has asked the Court of Appeal of Quebec to permit lawmakers to sit without taking the oath of allegiance to the Crown while the appeal is being processed.

Premier Leaves Defiance Option Open

Speaking in Quebec City on Tuesday, Paul St-Pierre Plamondon indicated that he is looking for a reasonable and intelligent remedy to the legal impasse. He explicitly stated that he did not rule out the possibility of defying the current court ruling if no other solution is found. This stance highlights the tension between constitutional requirements and the government's desire to maintain legislative functionality.

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Risk of Legislative Paralysis

The core of the government's argument is that the requirement to swear allegiance to King Charles III could halt all parliamentary business indefinitely. The province is concerned that without an exemption or a delayed application of the oath, the National Assembly would be unable to function. This potential paralysis is viewed as a significant threat to the newly formed minority government's ability to govern effectively.

Next Steps in Legal Battle

The Court of Appeal of Quebec will now review the arguments presented by the provincial government. The outcome of this appeal will determine whether legislators can begin their duties immediately on December 1 or if the session must be postponed until the legal questions regarding the oath are resolved. The resolution of this constitutional limbo remains a primary focus for Quebec officials in the coming days.