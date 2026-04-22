Quebec Flooding: River Levels Stabilize in Some Areas, Evacuations Continue

Flooding continues to impact parts of Quebec, with evacuations underway in Rigaud and hundreds of homes isolated in Gatineau. While river levels are stabilizing in some areas, the number of flooded homes is still rising.

The province of Quebec is grappling with significant flooding, prompting evacuations and raising concerns for homeowners across multiple municipalities. While officials are cautiously optimistic about stabilizing river levels in some areas, the number of affected homes continues to climb.

The situation remains dynamic, with some regions experiencing receding waters while others, like Rigaud, continue to face rising floodwaters. This year’s flooding has triggered a widespread response, involving local authorities, emergency services, and residents working to protect property and ensure safety. The City of Gatineau reports approximately 190 buildings are at risk of flooding, and an additional 300 are currently isolated due to road closures, hindering access for residents and emergency personnel.

The province’s flood monitoring systems indicate a positive trend in many heavily impacted zones, notably Fort-Coulonge in western Quebec, where water levels are either stable or decreasing. This offers a glimmer of hope amidst the ongoing crisis.

However, the situation is far from over, and continued vigilance is crucial. The scenes unfolding in Rigaud, a community west of Montreal, vividly illustrate the severity of the flooding. Homeowners Chris and Sue were forced to evacuate their residence, loading their beloved dog Buddy onto their boat to navigate the rising waters. This image encapsulates the personal toll the floods are taking on individuals and families.

While Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada expressed confidence in the city’s preparedness, citing lessons learned from previous major flood events and the successful implementation of protective barricades, the situation elsewhere remains precarious. The proactive measures taken in Montreal demonstrate the importance of preventative infrastructure and effective emergency planning. These barricades have, so far, successfully shielded homes from the encroaching waters, preventing further damage and displacement.

The mayor’s statement underscores a commitment to mitigating the impact of future floods and protecting the city’s residents. The focus now is on supporting those already affected and preparing for potential further challenges as the weather patterns continue to evolve. The overall response to the flooding has been characterized by a collaborative effort between various stakeholders. Emergency services are working tirelessly to assist with evacuations, provide support to displaced residents, and monitor the situation closely.

Local authorities are coordinating relief efforts, distributing sandbags, and ensuring access to essential resources. Residents are demonstrating resilience and community spirit, helping neighbors and working to protect their properties. The province’s flood monitoring website serves as a vital tool for tracking water levels and providing timely information to the public. The stabilization or decrease in water levels in areas like Fort-Coulonge is a testament to the effectiveness of these monitoring systems and the coordinated response efforts.

However, the continued rise in water levels in Rigaud highlights the localized nature of the flooding and the need for targeted interventions. The situation demands ongoing assessment, adaptation, and a sustained commitment to protecting communities from the devastating effects of flooding. The long-term recovery process will require significant investment in infrastructure, improved flood mitigation strategies, and ongoing support for affected residents





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