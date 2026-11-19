Quebec emergency rooms recorded the longest median stay in Canada for the sixth straight year, at 5 hours and 12 minutes. The Montreal Economic Institute report proposes expanding telemedicine and giving nurses and pharmacists a greater role.

Quebec emergency room wait times remain the longest in Canada for the sixth consecutive year, according to a new report published Thursday by the Montreal Economic Institute.

The institute's annual report on emergency room wait times in Canada found that the median length of stay in Quebec emergency rooms from 2025 to 2026 was 5 hours and 12 minutes. The measurement covers the time from registration to discharge or admission to another department. All other provinces in the study reported median stays of nearly an hour less than Quebec. Newfoundland and Labrador recorded the shortest median stay at 2 hours 47 minutes.

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Manitoba and Saskatchewan did not provide data for the study. Emergency room wait times in Quebec improved by 11 minutes since the institute's previous report. Even so, the province has recorded the longest median stays in the country every year since the institute began publishing its annual report in 2020. Clearly, there is something that needs to change in the way that our health-care system works, said Renaud Brossard, Vice-President of Communications at the Montreal Economic Institute.

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Quebec regions record longest emergency stays

Among Quebec's regions, Laval recorded the longest median ER stay at 7 hours and 49 minutes. The Laurentians followed at 6 hours and 51 minutes, and the Monteregie at 6 hours and 32 minutes. Montreal's Pavillon Albert-Prevost, which specializes in mental health, recorded the longest median stay in Quebec at 14 hours and 23 minutes. The Royal Victoria Hospital followed at 9 hours and 45 minutes.

The report proposes several solutions to improve access to care and ease pressure on emergency rooms. These include introducing different care pathways based on patients' needs, expanding telemedicine, and making greater use of nurses and pharmacists. Our nurse practitioners can do so much more than what we typically use them for in the health system, Brossard said. They can diagnose; they can treat some illnesses.

Report proposes solutions to ease pressure

A better use of them would enable an increase in our treatment capacity. Similarly, with pharmacists, we're seeing some development of that in Quebec as well, but both could reduce the load by creating a different pathway to get care, he said. Another recommendation in the report is to allow health-care professionals to practice in both the public and private sector.

Brossard said this would aim to increase health-care service capacity and ensure patients have better access to primary care before going to an emergency room. In Quebec, a doctor can only work for the public system or the private system at one specific point, Brossard said. That creates a back-and-forth where some doctors are going to leave the public system, go to the private system for a couple of months, and then go back to the public system.

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Power back to front-line health care workers

There's not one solution to fix the health-care system, but a lot of these solutions rely on giving a lot more power back to the front-line workers by allowing them to experiment with private delivery forums, he said. Hospital staff work in the new wing of the Verdun Hospital in Montreal on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, according to a photograph by Christopher Katsarov of The Canadian Press.