Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon announced an additional $10 million to tackle homelessness, bringing total winter funding to $46 million, and reiterated his goal to halve homelessness by 2030.

Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon announced an additional $10 million to tackle homelessness at a news conference in Quebec City on Tuesday morning. The funding will provide housing assistance for more than 1,700 people.

Quebec Adds Winter Shelters Funding

It will also help about 700 more people find stable housing. The premier hinted that other measures are coming. This new money adds to the $28 million the government announced just weeks after the Oct. 5 election that brought the Parti Québécois to power. That funding was for emergency winter shelters across the province.

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It was on top of $18 million already allocated, bringing the total budget for winter measures this year to $46 million. St-Pierre Plamondon told reporters his government will tackle the housing file when the legislature resumes but did not elaborate further. He said he has no intention to revise his campaign target of halving the number of Quebecers experiencing homelessness by 2030. He called that goal highly ambitious.

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During the election campaign, the PQ pledged to invest $1 billion over four years into adapted housing and social and prevention programs. The party committed to build 2,000 housing units specifically reserved for homeless people. Those units would include specialized support services, particularly in mental health. It also plans to hire 100 new social workers to strengthen multidisciplinary intervention teams working with homeless people.

PQ Housing Investment Plan

The announcement comes as Quebec deals with rising homelessness and the need for more supportive housing. The additional funds are meant to provide immediate relief and help people secure stable housing. The premier said the government will continue to work on the file. With the legislature set to resume, the government faces pressure to deliver on its promises.

The $10 million is part of a broader effort to address the crisis. The total winter funding of $46 million reflects the government's focus on emergency shelters and housing assistance. St-Pierre Plamondon's target to halve homelessness by 2030 remains a key commitment. The $1 billion investment over four years is intended to create lasting solutions.

Legislature Resumes Homeless Measures

The 2,000 housing units and 100 social workers are central to that plan. The government says it will tackle the housing file when the legislature resumes. The premier did not provide further details on upcoming measures. He reiterated his commitment to the ambitious goal.

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The announcement was made in Quebec City on Nov. 24, 2026. The government says it will continue to support those experiencing homelessness.