Quebec unbeaten and leading Pool A at Canadian Mixed Curling Championship

Felix Asselin's Quebec rink is the only unbeaten team at the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship, while Sylvie Quillian's New Brunswick squad tops Pool B after three days of play.

Quebec skip Felix Asselin and his rink remain the only unbeaten team at the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship after three days of action at West Prince Curling Club.

Quebec leads Pool A with a 4-0 record following a pair of wins on Tuesday. Sylvie Quillian of New Brunswick leads Pool B with a 4-1 mark. The event continues Wednesday with three draws, and the medal games are set for Saturday. Quebec opened Tuesday with a 6-3 victory over Peter Mackey and Nunavut in the morning draw.

Also read Colin Kurz leads Winnipeg mixed curling team to undefeated Pool B start at Canadian Championship

Asselin Keeps Quebec Unbeaten

Asselin's foursome then returned in the evening and downed Andrew Hodgson of Alberta 7-3. The two wins kept Quebec alone atop Pool A and made it the only squad still without a loss in the competition. Quillian's New Brunswick team had a busy and successful Tuesday as well. New Brunswick hammered Scott Williamson and Yukon 9-2 in just six ends.

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Quillian then edged Brent MacDougall of Nova Scotia 5-4 in an extra end, a result that lifted her rink to the top of Pool B at 4-1. In Pool A, Bryan Burgess of Northern Ontario improved to 3-1 with an exciting 6-5 win over Saskatchewan. Saskatchewan dropped to 2-3 with the loss. Saskatchewan scored two in the first end, and Northern Ontario answered with a deuce in the second.

Saskatchewan went up 3-2 in the third, and Burgess grabbed a 4-3 lead with another deuce in the fourth. The teams then traded singles to the end. The Pool A standings remain tight behind Quebec. Cory Heggestad of Ontario and Hodgson of Alberta are both 2-2.

Standings Stay Tight in Pool A

Scott Eaton of Newfoundland and Labrador sits at 2-3, while Mackey of Nunavut is still looking for a first win at 0-4. Burgess and Northern Ontario are 3-1 and firmly in the playoff hunt. Pool B features a three-way tie behind New Brunswick. Colin Kurz of Manitoba, Joshua Miki of British Columbia and MacDougall of Nova Scotia are all 3-1.

Adam Arsenault of the host Prince Edward Island is 2-2. Williamson of Yukon is 0-4, and Betti Delorey of Northwest Territories is 0-5. Wednesday's schedule includes three draws as teams jockey for position ahead of the weekend playoffs. The medal games are scheduled for Saturday, when the championship will be decided.

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Round Robin Heads to Final Weekend

With Quebec still perfect and New Brunswick setting the pace in Pool B, the round robin is building toward a dramatic finish. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2026.