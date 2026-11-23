A Quebec Superior Court judge ruled that members of the National Assembly must swear an oath to the King to take their seats, suspending the province's law that allowed an oath to the people of Quebec instead.

Quebec Members of the National Assembly are legally required to swear an oath to the King of Canada before assuming their seats, following a decisive ruling by Superior Court Justice Ian Demers. This judicial decision effectively suspends the operation of a provincial statute that previously allowed legislators to substitute the royal oath with a pledge to the people of Quebec. The ruling addresses a significant constitutional conflict that has emerged in the wake of the recent provincial election held on October 5.

Superior Court Halts Controversial Provincial Statute

Justice Ian Demers delivered his judgment on Monday regarding a legal request for an injunction to suspend Bill 4, the legislation that removed the mandatory oath to the King. Although Bill 4 had been in effect since 2022, legal challenges to its validity were only brought before the court earlier this year. The law had granted Quebec legislators the option to swear allegiance to the people of Quebec rather than the Crown, a choice that the newly elected Members of the National Assembly exercised immediately after taking their seats last month.

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The court granted the suspension of the law, meaning that the legislative framework allowing the alternative oath is no longer operative. This interim measure ensures that the legal requirements for taking a seat in the legislature revert to the pre-existing constitutional norms until a final judgment is reached on the merits of the case. The suspension applies immediately, placing the validity of recent legislative actions in question.

Justice Demers Cites Constitutional Order and Legal Precedent

In his comprehensive 22-page ruling, Justice Ian Demers agreed with the applicants that laws passed by a majority of Members of the National Assembly who had not sworn the required oath to the King are invalid. He emphasized that the Constitution of Canada cannot be unilaterally amended or altered by a provincial legislature acting independently of federal constitutional structures. This assertion underscores the supremacy of the national constitutional framework over provincial legislative preferences regarding the head of state.

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Justice Demers wrote that the legal system functions only when all stakeholders strictly respect the Constitution and the law. He explicitly rejected the notion that the Constitution serves as an optional menu from which citizens or officials can choose provisions that suit their individual preferences. The judge warned that any proposal suggesting such selective adherence to constitutional duties invites constitutional disorder and potential chaos within the governance of the province.

The ruling also clarified the enforceability of the decision, stating that the suspension of the law will be enforced regardless of whether the Quebec government decides to file an appeal against the judgment. This provision ensures that the immediate legal reality remains fixed on the necessity of the royal oath, preventing any delay in compliance even during the appellate process.

Implications for the Upcoming Legislative Session

The immediate practical impact of this ruling raises serious questions about the commencement of the parliamentary session, which is scheduled to begin on December 1. Because the Members of the National Assembly who were sworn in last month took the oath to the people of Quebec rather than the King, their legal authority to sit in the legislature is now contested. This uncertainty could disrupt the functioning of the National Assembly and the passage of any business during the early days of the session.

Stakeholders in the Quebec political landscape are now facing the prospect of navigating a constitutional crisis that affects the legitimacy of the current legislative body. The resolution of this dispute will determine whether the existing members must retake their oaths in a manner compliant with the court's decision or if alternative procedural arrangements will be necessary to legitimize the government's operations. The legal community and political leaders alike are monitoring the situation closely as the December 1 deadline approaches.