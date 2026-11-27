Quebec Court of Appeal Justice Lori Renée Weitzman reviews the suspension of Bill 4 ahead of Monday's National Assembly session, as Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon refuses to swear the oath to the King.

Quebec's highest court heard legal arguments on Friday regarding a controversial lower court ruling that temporarily suspended a provincial law, leaving the status of the royal oath ambiguous just days before the new parliamentary session begins. The Quebec Court of Appeal has not yet issued a final decision, but Justice Lori Renée Weitzman indicated she is likely to deliver her judgment on Monday. This specific date is critical, as it falls exactly one day before the National Assembly is scheduled to convene for its first sitting.

Core Details of the Legal Dispute

The current legal turmoil stems from a Superior Court decision issued on Monday by Justice Ian Demers, who granted an injunction against Bill 4. This legislation, passed by the previous government, had removed the mandatory pledge of allegiance to the King for Members of the National Assembly (MNAs). Justice Demers ruled that Bill 4 was immediately suspended and ordered that all 127 MNAs who had not taken the oath must swear it before assuming their official duties. The judge concluded that laws passed by legislators who had not sworn the oath were invalid, emphasizing that the Constitution cannot be unilaterally amended by a provincial legislature.

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Constitutional Arguments and Legal Reasoning

In his 22-page ruling, Justice Ian Demers explicitly rejected the idea that provincial legislators could cherry-pick constitutional requirements. He wrote that the Constitution is not an à la carte menu from which a citizen can choose only what suits him or her. The judge warned that any other proposal invites constitutional disorder, or even chaos. The applicants for the injunction argued successfully that allowing legislators to skip the oath would undermine the validity of all laws passed by the house. The Quebec Attorney General filed a request to appeal this ruling the very next day, leading to the current appeal heard by Justice Lori Renée Weitzman.

Premier St-Pierre Plamondon's Defiant Stance

Despite the clear court order mandating the oath, Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon has stated firmly that he will enter the National Assembly without swearing it. He declared that he does not and cannot take an oath to the King of England. After the judge's decision came out, St-Pierre Plamondon expressed strong opposition to the requirement, claiming that dozens, and maybe more than 100, elected members of parliament who were duly elected through a democratic process think it is a disgrace. His refusal to comply highlights the deep political and constitutional divide surrounding the issue.

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Legislative Fallout and Party Reactions

Following the Oct. 5 provincial election, all 127 MNAs initially swore an oath of allegiance only to the people of Quebec. Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon invited other party leaders to join him in sitting in the Quebec legislature on Dec. 1, but not all of them are on board with this unified stance. The situation has created a fracture among the political parties regarding how to proceed with the new session. While the Premier and some allies refuse the oath, others prioritize the continuity of government over symbolic protests.

Strategic Divergence Among Opposition Leaders

The Liberal and Conservative Party leaders have decided to swear an oath to the King to avoid delaying the start of their parliamentary work any further. They view compliance as necessary to ensure the legislature can function effectively without legal obstruction. In contrast, Québec solidaire co-leader Ruba Ghazal agreed to enter the Salon bleu without swearing an oath to the King, aligning with the Premier's position. This divergence means the first sitting of the National Assembly could involve significant legal complications and procedural challenges as the court deliberates on the validity of the current legislative body.