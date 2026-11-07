Quebec confirms first raccoon rabies case in a cow as outbreak grows to 329

Quebec has confirmed its first cow infected with the raccoon rabies variant in Coaticook, as the province reports 329 cases this year in an outbreak that began in 2024.

Quebec has confirmed its first case of raccoon rabies in a cow, as an ongoing outbreak of the disease continues to spread across the province.

The Quebec ministry of agriculture, fisheries and food says the cow died on Oct. 30, the same day the first symptoms appeared. The rabies infection was confirmed on Wednesday. The ministry says the animal was a young, unvaccinated heifer in the town of Coaticook, in the Estrie region of Quebec. The provincial government has now confirmed 329 cases of the raccoon rabies variant this year.

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Raccoon Rabies Outbreak Expands

The outbreak began in 2024. While raccoon rabies is mostly infecting raccoons, cases have also been confirmed in several skunks and foxes. Quebec says cases of raccoon rabies have increased significantly in the Montérégie region since March. The province is conducting surveillance and vaccination operations in at-risk areas.

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The disease can affect all mammals, including humans. It is transmitted primarily through the saliva of an infected animal, particularly through a bite. The government says it is providing financial aid for livestock producers who want to vaccinate their animals against rabies. It also urges people to vaccinate their pets.

The ministry reiterates the importance of remaining vigilant and taking the necessary precautions to avoid contact with wild, domestic, or farm animals that may be infected with rabies. Rabies is a fatal viral disease that attacks the central nervous system. Once symptoms appear, it is almost always fatal, which makes prevention and vaccination critical. The confirmed case in Coaticook marks the first time the raccoon rabies variant has been detected in cattle in Quebec during this outbreak.

Fatal Disease Spreads Rapidly

The heifer was not vaccinated, and it died the same day symptoms emerged, according to the ministry. The rapid progression is consistent with the nature of the disease. Officials have not said how the heifer became infected, but the virus is typically spread through contact with the saliva of an infected animal. Bites are the most common route of transmission.

Quebec has been responding to the outbreak with surveillance and vaccination efforts in areas considered at risk. The Montérégie region has seen a significant rise in cases since March. The province is offering financial aid to livestock producers who want to vaccinate their animals. Officials say vaccinating pets is also an important protective measure.

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Government Urges Public Vigilance

The ministry is urging the public to remain vigilant and to take precautions to avoid contact with wild, domestic, or farm animals that may be infected with rabies. The outbreak of the raccoon rabies variant has now been running since 2024, and the case count has reached 329 this year alone. Raccoon rabies is a strain of the virus that historically circulates among raccoons, but it can spill over into other mammals.

Skunks and foxes have also tested positive in this outbreak. Health officials say anyone who is bitten or scratched by a potentially infected animal should seek medical attention immediately. Post-exposure treatment is available and effective if given promptly. The ministry says the Coaticook case is a reminder that rabies remains present in the environment and that prevention measures matter for both animals and people.

Vaccination Aid Available for Producers

Livestock producers in at-risk areas are encouraged to take advantage of the financial aid program for animal vaccination. Pet owners are urged to keep their animals up to date on rabies shots. The government continues to monitor the spread of the disease and to carry out vaccination operations in areas where cases have been detected.

Quebec residents are asked to report any suspicious wild or domestic animal behavior to local authorities and to avoid approaching animals that appear sick or unusually tame.