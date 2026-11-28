Quebec chef Yves Lowe prepared a freeze-dried vegan poutine for Canadian astronaut Joshua Kutryk, set to launch Sunday from Cape Canaveral and dock at the International Space Station on Tuesday.

A Quebec-based chef has prepared a freeze-dried vegan poutine that is set to launch into space for Canadian astronaut Joshua Kutryk on Sunday. Yves Lowe, who is also a corporate executive chef with Groupe CH and executive director of La Tablée des Chefs, created the dish so Kutryk can get a taste of home aboard the International Space Station.

The poutine is among the items being sent to space from Cape Canaveral, Florida, as part of a resupply mission. It is expected to dock at the station on Tuesday. Kutryk has been orbiting 400 kilometres above Earth for roughly two months. Lowe said the poutine tastes like the classic Canadian dish despite its unusual preparation.

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In a video posted by the Canadian Space Agency, he said: Obviously, it sounds a bit weird. But ... you can believe me, it really tastes like a real poutine. Alberta-born Kutryk launched into space on Oct. 1 as part of NASA's SpaceX Crew-13 mission to the station. He welcomed his third child, a girl, from space just this week.

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Chef Imagines Comfort Food In Orbit

The Canadian Space Agency said it invited Lowe to create the dish for Kutryk. La Tablée des Chefs is a non-profit that raises awareness about food insecurity. Lowe said he got the idea after imagining the astronaut eating some comfort food in space while watching hockey. But the chef faced a unique challenge.

The agency said Lowe had to create a delicious poutine that could be freeze-dried, sent to space, rehydrated and reheated. It also had to be designed without meat or dairy to expedite the shipping process to NASA, following the guidelines for food that can be sent to the station. Lowe found substitutes for cheese curds, which are made with milk, and the meat broths usually used to prepare gravy.

He said: We use soya cheese curds to get the poutine cheese texture that we want. And we came up with the idea of doing some vegan meatballs mainly based of barley, a bit of chickpeas, and a lot of herbs. The chef also made sure to sprinkle extra spices and herbs to make up for the weakened tastebuds astronauts experience in orbit.

Astronauts Rehydrate Space Food With Water

The agency explained that in space, bodily fluids are pulled towards the head, causing nasal congestion and a reduced sense of taste. The poutine was then freeze-dried. The agency said astronauts rehydrate food by adding hot water to it. The dish and the other items are set to arrive at the station on Tuesday.