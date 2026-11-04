Barrel labeled U.S. Army on Quebec island poses no threat, police say

A barrel found on Grosse-Île in Quebec labeled U.S. Army was analyzed and deemed non-hazardous, provincial police announced Wednesday.

A barrel found on Grosse-Île in Quebec labeled U.S. Army and containing a liquid poses no threat to public safety, provincial police announced Wednesday. The barrel was discovered on the small island in the St. Lawrence River near Montmagny, Que.

The Sûreté du Québec said the barrel was analyzed by a Canadian military laboratory in Suffield, Alta. , and found to be not dangerous. The announcement followed an investigation that involved specialized teams and protective equipment. The barrel exhibited characteristics that required the utmost caution, the Sûreté du Québec said in a press release.

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Specialized Teams Treat Barrel As Hazardous

Until its contents were known, our protocols required us to treat it as potentially hazardous. That is exactly what our specialized teams did, using the necessary protective equipment. Now that the threat has been ruled out, the involvement of our specialized teams is no longer required, the police statement reads. Provincial police said they are coordinating with the Ministry of the Environment, Climate Change, Biodiversity Protection, Wildlife, and Parks to dispose of the barrel.

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The Sûreté du Québec reminded the public not to touch any suspicious objects and to contact 911. The barrel was first reported last week, prompting a response that included aerial monitoring by a provincial police helicopter over the area where the barrel was found in Montmagny, Que. Emergency responders had treated the object with extreme caution until laboratory results confirmed it was safe. The military lab in Suffield, Alta.

, is equipped to handle hazardous material analysis and provided the definitive assessment. The police press release emphasized that all protocols were followed correctly. The barrel exhibited characteristics that required the utmost caution, the release stated. Now that the threat has been ruled out, the involvement of our specialized teams is no longer required.

U.S. Army Label Raises Initial Safety Concerns

Authorities have not said what the liquid inside the barrel was, only that it was not dangerous. The barrel had been labeled U.S. Army, which initially raised concerns about possible military origins.

However, the analysis ruled out any hazard. The disposal process will be handled by the provincial environment ministry along with other agencies. The Sûreté du Québec said it is coordinating with the Ministry of the Environment, Climate Change, Biodiversity Protection, Wildlife, and Parks to dispose of it. Local residents and visitors to the area are advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious objects.

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The Sûreté du Québec reminds the public not to touch any suspicious objects and to contact 911. The incident occurred on Grosse-Île, a small island in the St. Lawrence River near Montmagny, Que. The island is known for its historical significance but is not heavily populated. The barrel is believed to have washed ashore or been left there.

Police Helicopter Monitors Grosse-Île During Investigation

No injuries or illnesses have been reported in connection with the barrel. The police helicopter monitored the area as a precaution while ground teams worked. The operation concluded without incident. Provincial police have not released further details about the barrel's exact contents or its origin.

The investigation into how it came to be on the island is ongoing. The public is asked to stay away from any similar objects. The announcement Wednesday brings an end to a tense week for local authorities. The barrel was first found last week, and tests were expedited to determine the risk.

The Canadian military laboratory in Suffield, Alta. , completed the analysis. The Sûreté du Québec's press release concluded by thanking the public for their cooperation and reiterating safety advice. The barrel will be disposed of in accordance with environmental regulations. No further action is required from residents.