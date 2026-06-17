Quebec Bar Association to Host Landmark Rule of Law Summit Ahead of Provincial Election

The Quebec Bar Association announces a summit on the rule of law to address declining public trust in institutions, featuring political debates and a plan to create a rule of law index, following a poll showing widespread distrust and a police scandal in Montreal.

Quebec Bar Association announced plans to hold a summit on the rule of law in September, aiming to address what it describes as a dangerous erosion of public trust in institutions ahead of the provincial election in October.

The event, billed as the first of its kind in Quebec, will gather approximately 750 participants from legal, political, business, academic, and community sectors in Montreal on September 8 and 9. The bar association emphasized that the rule of law means a system where laws apply equally, governments operate within legal boundaries, and courts remain independent from political interference.

Marcel-Olivier Nadeau, president of the Quebec bar association, stated that political parties will be invited to debate ways to strengthen trust in government, courts, and the media.

‘We want justice to be part of the election campaign conversation,’ Nadeau said in an interview. ‘It is very good to talk about health care and education, but it is also fundamental to talk about justice. ’ The issue of public trust gained renewed attention after Montreal police leadership dismantled a night patrol unit in the borough of Montreal-Nord, reassigned 14 officers, and suspended two others over allegations of discriminatory and racist behavior toward citizens.

Samantha Velandia, a spokesperson for Montreal police, acknowledged that the allegations may have shaken public trust in the police.

‘We know that trust cannot be restored with a single action. It must be rebuilt and maintained,’ she said in a statement. The bar association commissioned an online Leger poll conducted between May 22 and 24 among 1,002 Quebecers, which found that 43 percent said their trust in public institutions has declined in recent years. The poll also indicated that 45 percent of respondents do not trust the Quebec government, and 67 percent expressed distrust toward political parties.

‘The data require us to stop and pay attention,’ Nadeau said. ‘When confidence in institutions erodes, the very balance of our democracy is at stake. ’ The Quebec bar association declined to comment specifically on the recent allegations of racist behavior within the Montreal police force.

Nadeau said he hopes participants at the summit will help draft a declaration on the rule of law and create an index to measure the health of the rule of law in Quebec, allowing comparisons with other jurisdictions.

‘The rule of law and institutions are fragile,’ Nadeau said. ‘Every action can quickly lead to setbacks. ’ The summit will feature workshops and panels focusing on judicial independence, media literacy, and combating disinformation. Organizers expect the event to generate concrete proposals to restore faith in democratic processes.

With the provincial election looming, the timing of the summit underscores growing concerns among legal professionals about the stability of Quebec's democratic framework. Nadeau stressed that the legal community must take a proactive role in defending the principles that underpin a just society. He noted that the erosion of trust is not limited to Quebec but reflects a global trend that requires local solutions.

The summit will also explore the impact of social media on public perception of institutions and the role of education in fostering civic engagement. By bringing together diverse stakeholders, the bar association aims to build a broad consensus on the importance of the rule of law and develop practical strategies to reinforce it. The event is expected to produce a final declaration that will be presented to all political parties and made public.

Nadeau expressed hope that the summit will mark a turning point in the conversation about justice in Quebec, moving it from the sidelines to the center of electoral debate. The bar association’s initiative reflects a sense of urgency as polls show declining trust across multiple institutions, including the legal system, government, and media. The summit will also address issues of access to justice and the perception of bias within the judiciary.

Participants will include judges, lawyers, academics, journalists, and community leaders. The bar association has already begun reaching out to political parties to confirm their attendance at the September event. Nadeau emphasized that the goal is not to point fingers but to find collaborative solutions. He acknowledged that rebuilding trust is a long-term effort but said the summit is an important first step.

The event will be held at the Palais des congrès de Montréal. Registration is open to the public, and the bar association is offering a reduced fee for students and members of non-profit organizations. The summit will also feature keynote speeches from international experts on the rule of law. Nadeau concluded by saying that the health of democracy depends on the active participation of citizens and the integrity of institutions.

He urged Quebecers to engage with the summit’s outcomes and hold their leaders accountable. The bar association plans to publish the index of rule of law health annually, providing a measurable benchmark for progress. The initiative has received support from several civil society groups and academic institutions. The summit is seen as a pivotal moment for Quebec’s legal community to reaffirm its commitment to justice and equality under the law.

As the election approaches, the conversation around trust and accountability is expected to intensify, with the rule of law emerging as a key topic for voters





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