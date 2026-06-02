Quebec and Alberta Premiers to Meet to Discuss Economic Cooperation

The premiers of Quebec and Alberta will meet this week to discuss economic cooperation and potential projects that could connect the two provinces. The meeting comes at a delicate time for national unity, as secessionist rumblings have picked up in both provinces.

Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith will meet in Quebec City this week to discuss economic sectors where the two provinces can collaborate.

The planned meeting is described as 'an exploratory meeting' intended to identify potential projects that could connect the two provinces. Ms. Fréchette expressed interest in discussing a possible east-west 'energy corridor' with her western counterpart. She mentioned construction and aluminum as two other sectors in which Quebec and Alberta could work together. Ms. Smith said she was pleased to hear the Quebec Premier is interested in discussing east-west energy projects.

The premiers' meeting comes at a delicate time for national unity, as secessionist rumblings have picked up in both provinces. Ms. Fréchette has said little about Alberta's planned referendum, though she has made clear she opposes a potential third referendum on independence in Quebec. Ms. Smith said Alberta and Quebec share common ground in their efforts to assert greater provincial autonomy.

She has described her first piece of legislation as Premier, the Alberta Sovereignty within a United Canada Act, as a tool for fighting federal regulations. Ms. Fréchette's comments about a possible energy corridor reflect a broader shift in a province that has long opposed major pipeline projects through its territory.

She has previously said she is open to reconsidering Quebec's ban on shale gas exploration, which has been in place since 2022, pointing to the need to reduce the province's dependence on the United States. Ms. Fréchette said Prime Minister Mark Carney has been advocating for an energy corridor since he took office. She mentioned that people in Quebec have shifted their views in recent months, particularly since Donald Trump's arrival to the White House.

Ms. Fréchette said they need to adapt as the situation evolves. Ms. Smith said Alberta and Quebec share common ground in their efforts to assert greater provincial autonomy. She has described her first piece of legislation as Premier, the Alberta Sovereignty within a United Canada Act, as a tool for fighting federal regulations. Ms. Fréchette's comments about a possible energy corridor reflect a broader shift in a province that has long opposed major pipeline projects through its territory.

She has previously said she is open to reconsidering Quebec's ban on shale gas exploration, which has been in place since 2022, pointing to the need to reduce the province's dependence on the United States. Ms. Fréchette said Prime Minister Mark Carney has been advocating for an energy corridor since he took office. She mentioned that people in Quebec have shifted their views in recent months, particularly since Donald Trump's arrival to the White House.

Ms. Fréchette said they need to adapt as the situation evolves. Ms. Smith said Alberta and Quebec share common ground in their efforts to assert greater provincial autonomy. She has described her first piece of legislation as Premier, the Alberta Sovereignty within a United Canada Act, as a tool for fighting federal regulations. Ms. Fréchette's comments about a possible energy corridor reflect a broader shift in a province that has long opposed major pipeline projects through its territory.

She has previously said she is open to reconsidering Quebec's ban on shale gas exploration, which has been in place since 2022, pointing to the need to reduce the province's dependence on the United States. Ms. Fréchette said Prime Minister Mark Carney has been advocating for an energy corridor since he took office. She mentioned that people in Quebec have shifted their views in recent months, particularly since Donald Trump's arrival to the White House. Ms. Fréchette said they need to adapt as the situation evolves





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