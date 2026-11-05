Quebec 811 virtual assistant cuts call wait times by nearly 7 minutes in early data

Quebec's Info-Santé 811 line launched an AI virtual assistant in October that has reduced average call handling time by 6 minutes 49 seconds at pilot call centres, as Santé Québec expands digital tools to ease pressure on the overwhelmed health line.

Quebec's Info-Santé 811 line has launched a new AI-powered virtual assistant to cut wait times and improve the province's phone health consultation service. The tool, called the Info-Santé 811 Virtual Assistant, launched in October and is available in five regions: Quebec City, the Laurentians, the Eastern Townships, Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean and Chaudière-Appalaches.

The assistant lets Quebecers complete an online form with their general information and describe their symptoms before speaking with a nurse. Santé Québec said the information gathered is organized to better prepare for the conversation with nursing staff. The tool does not make a diagnosis or provide clinical recommendations. Assessment and clinical decisions remain the responsibility of health-care professionals, the agency said.

Also read Hydro-Québec projects deficit that could force it to rely on U.S. and other provinces

The initiative aims to reduce certain administrative tasks so nurses can devote more time to advising users and carrying out clinical assessments. Santé Québec reported 3,205 connections on the 811 Virtual Assistant in October, with users spending an average of 10.9 minutes on the platform.

Between Sept. 29 and Oct. 27, average handling time for an 811 call at call centres hosting the pilot projects fell from 29 minutes 38 seconds to 22 minutes 49 seconds, a reduction of 6 minutes 49 seconds. Although the 811 Virtual Assistant has only recently become available, the initial data are encouraging, Santé Québec said. The agency expects the virtual assistant to become available across the province over time.

Advertisement

Santé Québec Diverts Influenza Calls

The virtual assistant follows another recent Santé Québec initiative that diverts influenza and gastroenteritis calls to non-clinical agents using an AI-powered app. The app reduces the number of calls transferred to a nurse, allowing them to handle more complex calls. Between Jan. 14 and Oct. 31, 60,304 calls were handled through this pathway, and around 36 per cent of users had their needs addressed without being transferred to a nurse, according to Santé Québec.

The measure currently applies to adults, but the agency said it will be extended to pediatric patients starting Nov. 24. Both initiatives come as Santé Québec continues work that began last fall to improve the province's Info-Santé 811 line through a series of new measures. The health line aims to reduce unnecessary visits to hospital emergency rooms, which often operate over capacity, by providing health-care advice over the phone.

However, the 811 health line is also frequently overwhelmed. It handles roughly 6,000 calls each day, and wait times to speak to a nurse can reach at least an hour, sometimes longer. Calls typically last approximately 30 minutes or more. During the line's winter peak season, from November to March, wait times can exceed two hours.

On Dec. 27, 2025, Info-Santé 811 recorded its longest wait time in nearly four years, with callers waiting nearly two and a half hours to speak with a nurse. Santé-Québec data show the line has been getting progressively busier each year since April 2022. While call volumes typically begin to decline in March after the winter peak season, calls began rising again in April this year, resulting in a busier summer compared with previous years.

Quebec Urges Leveraging Local Talent

In addition to its AI measures, the agency said it is also working to increase staffing at its 811 call centres. Hospital staff are seen working in the old wing of the Verdun Hospital in Montreal on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. The image illustrates the broader context of Quebec health-care pressures that the 811 line is meant to help relieve.

Advertisement

Some Quebecers are urging the province to leverage local talent to help develop digital tools more efficiently that could further improve the health-care system. In October, a Montreal-based company launched an AI chatbot to make Quebec's health-care system easier to navigate and help relieve pressure from the province's 811 line. The chatbot, Agent Santé, aims to answer Quebecers' questions about the health-care system, including how to access care, find pharmacies, and book appointments.

Unlike other chatbots, the platform uses only the Quebec government's web pages to ensure its answers are based on official information. Some 811 callers just need to know where to get care, get vaccinated, or find an open pharmacy. Answering those questions online frees nurses for the calls that need them, said Pascal Hebert, CEO of CloudRaker. As of Nov. 4, almost 300 conversations were started on the chatbot.

Most questions were about disease, medicines, accessing care, and vaccination. Hebert said it is easy to imagine the impact if this were a government tool with much more traffic. In August, a Quebec software engineer also developed an app to track emergency department wait times, occupancies, and long-term trends. Although the Quebec government and Urgences-santé have their own tracking system, the existing government system only displays current wait times through a web browser.

Apps Aim To Ease Hospital Pressure

The app aims to ease pressure on hospitals by helping Quebecers make more informed decisions about which hospital to visit for non-critical but urgent medical needs. As of Nov. 4, nearly 1,500 Quebecers had used the tool. Hebert said that with multiple services in the health-care system currently overwhelmed, there could be greater urgency to deploy digital tools. We want to help, and it's not just us.

There are multiple other businesses in Quebec that can help the government fast-track, Hebert said. Santé Québec said it works with external partners on some projects, and uses in-house partners on others. Our approach aims to mobilize the skills needed to deliver our digital projects, the agency said. The virtual assistant and other AI measures represent a growing push to modernize Quebec's health-care phone line, which has struggled with high call volumes and long wait times for years.

The province hopes these digital tools will reduce pressure on nurses and emergency rooms while improving access to health advice for Quebecers.