QEW Closed in Both Directions After Fatal Three-Vehicle Crash in Niagara Falls Leaves Truck Driver Dead

The QEW remains closed in both directions in Niagara Falls following a fatal three-vehicle collision on Wednesday that killed a truck driver and injured another person. Police are investigating aggressive driving reports and urging witnesses with dashcam footage to come forward.

The Queen Elizabeth Way in Niagara Falls remains closed in both directions as of Wednesday evening, November 4, 2026, following a tragic three-vehicle collision that claimed the life of a truck driver and injured another motorist.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt confirmed that the highway closure is expected to persist for several more hours as investigators work to clear the scene and repair significant damage to the roadway infrastructure. The deadly crash occurred around 2:45 p.m. between Thorold Stone Road and Mountain Road. A tractor-trailer involved in the accident is currently blocking both lanes of the highway.

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Truck Driver Killed In Fatal Collision

Sgt. Schmidt described the chaotic scene, noting that the heavy vehicle got tangled up in one of the large overhead signs that spans the Niagara-bound side of the QEW. The driver of the tractor-trailer was pronounced dead at the scene. Another driver from the crash was airlifted to a trauma centre for medical treatment.

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At this time, there is no word on the extent of the injuries sustained by the surviving driver. The cause of the collision is currently under active investigation. The highway has been closed since the time of the crash at 2:45 p.m. Police issued an update at 7:45 p.m. stating that the closure will remain in place for several more hours. In a social media post, police explained that road, guardrail, and signage repairs will follow the on-site investigation.

Aggressive Driving Suspected In Crash

The extensive damage to the overhead sign and surrounding infrastructure necessitates a thorough examination before the highway can safely reopen to traffic. Sgt. Schmidt noted that OPP received reports of aggressive driving or unpredictable driving prior to the collision. Officers are working diligently to confirm if one of the vehicles was involved in reckless behavior that may have contributed to the accident.

Authorities are urgently seeking public assistance to piece together the circumstances that led to this collision. Sgt. Schmidt appealed to anyone in the area about an hour and a half before the crash to provide any information they might have. He emphasized that dashcam footage or personal observations could be crucial.

Police Urge Public To Come Forward

Anyone who saw anything out of the ordinary in that area is urged to call the Niagara OPP and provide whatever information they have to assist investigators. This incident has caused major disruptions for commuters traveling through Niagara Falls. The combination of the fatal crash, the blocking of both highway lanes, and the need for structural repairs has led to a prolonged closure that is expected to last well into the evening.

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The date of the incident is confirmed as November 4, 2026. The time of the crash was approximately 2:45 p.m. EST. Police continue to work on the scene to ensure the safety of emergency crews and to gather all necessary evidence. The identity of the deceased truck driver has not yet been released.

Motorists Advised To Seek Alternate Routes

Similarly, the identity of the injured driver has not been publicly disclosed. Family members are likely being notified by police as the investigation proceeds. The QEW is a major transportation artery in Ontario. Closures of this nature often result in significant traffic backups across the region.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes until further notice from police. The investigation is ongoing. Authorities will provide additional updates as more information becomes available. The focus remains on determining the exact cause of the crash and ensuring that the highway is safe for repair work and subsequent traffic.