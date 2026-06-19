Singapore-based crypto trading desk QCP Capital has warned that Bitcoin may fail to benefit from the U.S-Iran deal due to Strategy's limited coverage for dividend payouts.

Singapore-based crypto trading desk QCP Capital has warned that Bitcoin may fail to benefit from the U.S-Iran deal. According to QCP's analysts, Strategy had limited coverage for dividend payouts .

As such, it could be forced to sell more of its BTC holdings to meet this obligation. Strategy has extended its runway to roughly 7.5 months before running out of cash for dividend payments. In the short term, we think this overhang may continue to prevent Bitcoin from fully participating in the broader macro-optimism. The dividends are tied to its preferred stocks, led by Stretch , which have been instrumental in raising capital for BTC buys.

STRC is designed to maintain a price of $100 per share. However, at press time, it was trading at a massive discount of $89. This further underscoredFor long-time Bitcoin and Strategy critic Peter Schiff, investors of Strategy's main stock, MSTR, will be the ones carrying the burden of the share dilution. STRC closed at $89.

Investors who paid $100 last month are down 11%. The current yield for new buyers is 12.92%. If Saylor raises the yield to 13%, he will have to sell even more MSTR at bigger discounts to fund it. If he doesn't raise the yield, the STRC price will keep falling.

Amid intense FUD, Strategy recently cleared the air, noting that it has 32 years of dividend coverage. In doing so, it cited the current value of its BTC holdings.

However, critics were quick to point out that the asset would fall harder if Strategy begins liquidating its BTC holdings. In short, the coverage will shrink even further, similar to how its recentIn fact, Strategy's response raised more questions than the market assurance it was seeking.

For instance - One market watcher said that the statement confirms the firm is a 'permanent seller.

'In fact, sophisticated players, as tracked by Options data, have been actively hedging against a potential dip to $62K and $60K.This was underscored by the high top Options volumes, especially puts (bearish bets) at these strike prices, as Q2 comes to an end. Overall, despite Strategy's overhang, the market didn't expect a sharp BTC drawdown below $60K. However, the market's positioning could change if Strategy confirms another BTC sell-off.

QCP believes that Strategy could be forced to offload more BTC to fund dividend obligations. AMBCrypto was founded in 2018 with a mission to simplify and bring the latest blockchain and cryptocurrency news to our readers. We have quickly grown into the digital news source for an emerging generation of cryptocurrency enthusiasts, reaching more than a million readers on a monthly basis, across the globe





CryptoAmb / 🏆 22. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bitcoin U.S-Iran Deal Strategy Dividend Payouts BTC Holdings

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Realize Capital Partners closes $277-million social-impact investing fundRealize Capital has invested in affordable housing, cancer therapies and immigrant-led startups, and has acted as an anchor investor in smaller, newer funds

Read more »

Why are Strategy's preferred securities falling despite Bitcoin's recovery?Strategy-linked securities remain under pressure as investors question liquidity strength and dividend sustainability.

Read more »

Edge Perpetual Market Sees Strong Bullish Sentiment Amid Capital InflowsEdgeX's perpetual market exhibited robust bullish sentiment with 95% of voters anticipating further upside. Traders injected $3.1 million in fresh positions, lifting Open Interest to $18.9 million. The Funding Rate stayed positive at 0.0245%, indicating leveraged traders remain positioned for gains but at a moderate level, not yet extreme. Price tested a key resistance zone aligned with a supply area in an ascending channel, reacting lower as sellers regained short-term control. The Bull Bear Power indicator showed three consecutive green bars, signaling building buying strength. Potential upside targets are $0.51 and $0.58 if buying momentum sustains. However, netflows over multiple periods show capital outflows, with the number of holders dropping from 22,570 to 18,150 over the past month, suggesting reducing investor exposure that could limit upside if demand weakens.

Read more »

Bitcoin price prediction - How high can the U.S.-Iran peace deal push it?After a brief pullback, the U.S. stock market climbed towards all-time highs on optimism about peace talks. Meanwhile, Bitcoin bulls were fighting an uphill battle.

Read more »